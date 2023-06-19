AMERICA'S GOT TALENT's Branden & James To Perform With Effie Passero At The Mansion Of Saratoga

Since forming a duo, they've been touring around the world with their innovative, classically inspired pop songs, and their undeniable charm and wit.
POPULAR
Classical-crossover stars BRANDEN & JAMES, as seen on "America's Got Talent," will perform at The Mansion of Saratoga in Rock City Falls this Thurs. June 22 with special guest Effie Passero of "American Idol" fame.
BRANDEN & JAMES bring the soulful timbre of James on his cello combined with Branden's emotional and powerful vocals, creating a sound that leaves audiences feeling moved and inspired.
They have "become a brand-name in the classical-crossover music world alongside the likes of Josh Groban, The Piano Guys, and Jackie Evancho."
Since forming a duo, they've been touring around the world with their innovative, classically inspired pop songs, and their undeniable charm and wit.
Joining their performance is Effie Passero who was a contestant on Season 16 of American Idol. Her astounding voice that took her to the top 20 that season.
The Mansion of Saratoga's 801 Concert Series returns to a "supper club" format for the 2023 season, with six outstanding Thursday night dinner shows in June, July, and August.
As in past years, Executive Chef Rick Bieber creates a full 3-course dinner, with three entrée choices. Dinner seating will begin at 6 p.m. on the Mansion's tented deck. Arrive no later than 7 p.m. for dinner.
At 7:30 p.m., the party continues in the Mansion Carriage House Theatre when the doors open for the 8 p.m. performance. The acoustics in the 1866 wooden building are exceptional. For those who wish, there will be a full cash bar available prior to and during dinner as well as in the rear of the carriage house.
Tickets
Tickets are $88 per show and include dinner as well as the performance. A cash bar is extra.
Purchase online Click Here!
More shows
"Stella Katherine Cole Has Standards!"
23 year-old TikTok sensation delivers infectious covers of Sara Vaughan, Judy Garland, Ella Fitzgerald.
"Still Within the Sound of My Voice"
Broadway veteran with perfect vocal match to The Songs of Linda Ronstadt. Rock, folk. light opera, even Mariachi.
"Memphis Magnetic"
New arrangements of classics by Al Green, Otis Redding, Ann Peebles, Sam & Dave and Elvis. With guitar player Doug Wamble.
Songs of Alan Menken
A family-friendly evening with Broadway's original "Aladdin" star. Hits from "Aladdin," "Hercules," "Newsies," "Little Shop of Horrors" and more.
Videos
|Evita
The Merry-Go-Round Playhouse (5/31-6/20)
|Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/08-4/26)
|Into The Woods
Merry-Go-Round Playhouse (7/05-7/25)
|Dream on the Farm 2023 "The More Things Change"
Farm Arts Collective (8/08-8/13)
|Decompositions
Farm Arts Collective (7/01-7/02)
|Buy Alprazolam Online | wicker:deltachemicals
Buy Alprazolam Online | wicker:deltachemicals (11/08-3/26)
|The Selfish Giant
Opera Saratoga (6/03-7/08)
|BRANDEN & JAMES w/Effie Passero
The Mansion of Saratoga (6/22-6/22)
|42ND STREET at the Mac-Haydn Theatre
The Mac-Haydn Theatre (6/22-7/02)
|FOOTLOOSE at the Mac-Haydn Theatre
Mac-Haydn Theatre (7/06-7/16)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You