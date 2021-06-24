AKA NYC Announces Next Project For The 500 Hours Black Producer Initiative

Rashad V. Chambers has been chosen as the next recipient of the 500 Hours Black Producer Initiative. This groundbreaking program donates 500 agency hours of creative, strategic, and marketing work to emerging, independent Black producers to help build the vital tools needed to bring their vision to life. The goal is to help open doors for new, diverse, and necessary storytellers on Broadway stages and in arts and performance spaces across the country.

The agency is now accepting applications for the fourth quarter of 2021 through August 9. Those wishing to participate should visit www.aka.nyc/black-producer-initiative/ for application information.

For the third quarter of 2021, AKA will work with producer Rashad V. Chambers on the new musical Little Girl Blue: The Nina Simone Musical, which recently announced a developmental production at Goodspeed on the River this August. Little Girl Blue is an exuberant new musical with a tour de force performance by award-winning actor Laiona Michelle. From child prodigy of classical piano to the "High Priestess of Soul," this musical is inspired by Nina Simone's own words and the groundbreaking music she helped make famous. The story taps into the legend that is Nina Simone with an honest and powerful portrait of her rich life and her ultimate decline. Feel the passion, joy and pain of a woman adored by millions - then and now.

Rashad V. Chambers is a producer, talent manager and lawyer. A licensed attorney in New York and Connecticut, Rashad is the Founder and President of Esquire Entertainment. Rashad attended Morehouse College where he graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. He also earned his JD and MBA degrees from The Ohio State University. Rashad is a founding member of The Industry Standard Group and the program mentor for Theatre Producers of Color. In addition, he is a board member of On Broadway Performing Arts Training Program and Houses on the Moon Theater Company. www.esquireentertainment.com.