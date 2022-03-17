80s Icons Taylor Dayne, Tiffany & All-4-One Announced At Patchogue Theatre

Take a trip back in time as Taylor Dayne, Tiffany, and All-4-One bring Our Greatest Hits Tour to the not-for-profit Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Thursday, April 14 at 8pm. Lobby and bar concessions open at 7pm.

Three of pop music's biggest icons perform their greatest hits in the Our Greatest Hits Tour. Taylor Dayne's groundbreaking debut single "Tell It To My Heart" turned her into an overnight international star in 1987. The timeless song "I Swear" made All-4-One internationally known and garnered them countless awards. And, legendary pop star Tiffany set a record as the youngest female artist to top the Billboard charts with her number one hit single "I Think We're Alone Now."

Taylor Dayne is an American pop icon. With a career spanning three decades, Taylor's groundbreaking debut single "Tell It To My Heart" turned her into an overnight international star in 1987. She followed the smash hit with seventeen Top 20 singles over the course of her three-decade career, including Number Ones "Love Will Lead You Back" "Prove Your Love" and "I'll always Love You." Taylor has sold over 75 million albums and singles worldwide, earned three GRAMMY nominations, an American Music Award, multiple New York Music Awards, received New York Music Hall of Fame honors and ranked as the Number 18 Female Dance artist of all time by Rolling Stone magazine. She is one of the very few artists in musical history to successfully crossover into almost every musical genre and chart with hit singles in Pop, Dance, R&B, Adult contemporary and Rock.

Equally recognized for her songwriting talent, Taylor wrote many of her own hits as well as Tina Turner's "Whatever You Want." With a truly distinctive vocal style and powerful range, she created a unique vocal sound all her own that defined an era by her music. As the late 80s moved into the 90s, her chart-topping songs came with her. Her cover of Barry White's "Can't Get Enough Of Your Love" and "Send Me A Lover" brought a strength and power to a female voice seldom heard in history. Taylor's international radio and record success along with her stage presence and world tours took her musical message of love and passion straight to the heart of her fans and audiences worldwide.

By the late 90s, Taylor's career grew further as an actress. She appeared in film, TV and stage, from Broadway favorites like Elton John's award-winning production of "Aida," and Mel Brooks "Archie" and "Mehitable," to working with legendary composer Jules Styne to reprise the role of Fanny Brice on Broadway. Taylor also appeared in movies including "Love Affair" with Warren Beatty and Annette Benning and co-starred in Denis Leary's TV drama "Rescue Me". She also starred in the HBO film "STAG" and co-starred on Showtime's original series "Rude Awakening" while continuing to record, write and produce her last two studio records " Naked Without You" and "Satisfied," which gave her Number 1 "Beautiful" and top 10 chart hit "Unstoppable." Her growth as an artist was enhanced by the birth of her twins in early 2002. Her voice became stronger and more meaningful as she took on single motherhood, empowerment, surrogacy and parenthood head-on, becoming a voice and an advocate for working woman, same-sex marriage, parenting and fertility. Her 2016 TEDWoman talk opened her career to more speaking engagements, inspirational and monumental moments, and paved the way to her soon to be released memoir.

In 2018, Taylor will celebrate her 30-year anniversary release of "Tell It To My Heart," embarking on a national "Tell it To My Heart" tour for fans to celebrate with her, along with the release of anticipated new music, new remixes, and her memoir "Tell It To My Heart."

If you've ever been in love, then you've heard the name All-4- One and their timeless songs "I Swear", "I Can Love You Like That", "So Much In Love", " I Turn To You", "These Arms", "Beautiful As You" and much more. The Grammy Award Winning group All-4-One is internationally known for making beautiful love songs that not only chart radio airwaves, but also garner countless awards.

All-4-One's very first single "So Much In Love", scaled to RIAA Gold Sales and top 5 pop status. The California based quartet soon marked their place in the industry as premier balladeers. Their second single, "I Swear", claimed the billboard "Hot 100" #1 spot for 11 consecutive weeks, while sales skyrocketed to hold the #1 selling single status in 1994 and third most successful single of the rock era. "I Swear" STILL (in 2012) holds a spot on the Billboard's "Hot 100"as one of the most successful singles of all time and has been named by ASCAP as one of the greatest love songs of the 20th Century. "I Swear" is recorded in history with an imprint in the Guinness's World Book of records (as the biggest selling single of 1994).

All-4-One's second album was highlighted by "I Can Love You Like That", a mid-tempo which hit the top 5 on the Billboard "Hot 100".

To date the band has sold over 20 million units worldwide, won a bevy of awards including a Grammy, an American Music Award, a Blockbuster Award, countless international awards and completed multiple major world tours.

All-4-One is featured on the following: Tapestry Revisited: A Tribute to Carole King, with their rendition of "Tapestry", which sold over a million units, the multi-platinum soundtrack to Walt Disney Pictures animated feature film, The Hunchback of Notre Dame with the main theme song "Someday", and the Space Jam Soundtrack, a 5 time platinum album with "I Turn To You". They are also featured on the soundtrack to the movie Mi Familia with the song "One Summer Night", a 60's remake and The 1996 Grammy Nominees album, with "I Can Love You Like That". The Grammy album is a compilation of songs nominated for song of the year and this too sold a million copies. All-4-One's songs are regularly featured in TV Commercials, music compilations TV Shows and Major Motion Pictures such as the hilarious Ryan Renolds comedy Just Friends, The Social Network and Nothing To Lose. Their popular holiday album, "An All-4-One Christmas'' is just icing on the cake, also at platinum status. All-4-One has recorded duets with legends such as Julio Iglesias and Kenny Rogers.

All-4-One continues to tour around the world with the same 4 original members and a collection of hit songs under their belt. Stay tuned for new music and for concert dates in your city.

A legendary pop star, Tiffany has earned two number one hit singles I Think We're Alone Now and Could've Been, and set a record as the youngest female artist to top the Billboard charts with her debut album. In 2000 Billboard Magazine described Tiffany's album The Color of Silence as 'thoughtful, intelligent, and full of grace' and ranked it among the 'Top Ten Best Albums of the Year.' She has sold over 15 million albums to date.

Tiffany obtained a long and storied career in a short amount of time, and today her goal is to continue writing songs for herself and others, cementing her status in the industry as a powerhouse hit maker and go-to songwriter.

Her current album, Pieces of Me, is her 10th studio album and is her best work ever. As a writer and co-producer Tiffany brings us into her world and it's clear to see her passion and vulnerability on this latest project. Pieces of Me will be the door that opens our eyes to the deeper soul of this artist. With rave reviews for her new pop/rock sound and recent live shows, Tiffany is committed to worldwide touring and is so excited to take this music to her fans everywhere.

