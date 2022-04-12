2022 Rochester Fringe Festival Venues Announced

Planning for the eleventh annual Rochester Fringe Festival, scheduled for this fall, is well under way. Today, the event organizers announced this year's participating venues. The 2022 festival begins on Tuesday, September 13, and runs daily through Saturday, September 24.

The Fringe is a twelve-day entertainment extravaganza designed to build community engagement through the performing arts.

Shows are selected by both festival organizers and local venues. This dual approach to the programming contributes to the festival's unique character. The Fringe presents a handful of spectacular, highly theatrical performances at One Fringe Place, the festival's hub, and at large outdoor public spaces in downtown Rochester. These immersive experiences draw thousands of attendees, providing unequaled entree to the arts. In addition, more than twenty official Fringe venues curate their own presentations from the hundreds of submissions received each year.

Numerous local arts professionals will spend the next several months working quietly behind the scenes crafting their own "mini-festivals." These resident venues form the backbone of the Rochester Fringe and have helped it become the largest multidisciplinary performing arts event in New York State. Their efforts speak to the imagination, passion, and creativity of Rochester's performing arts community and ensure its success. Located in neighborhoods scattered throughout the heart of the city, the 2022 venues include:

· Aerial Arts of Rochester,

· Eastman School of Music: Hatch Recital Hall, Kilbourn Hall, and Miller Center,

· The Focus Theater,

· Geva Theatre Center: The Fielding Stage,

· The International Plaza,

· Java's,

· JCC Rochester: Hart Theatre and Dr. Dawn Lipson Canalside Stage,

· Joseph Avenue Arts and Cultural Allian

· The Little Theatre,

· RIT City Art Space,

· MuCCC - Multi-use Community Cultural Center,

· Rochester Music Hall of Fame,

· School of the Arts: Allen Main Stage Theatre, Black Box Theatre, Club SOTA, the Courtyard, Ensemble Theatre, and the Gymnasium,

· Salena's Event Space,

· The Spirit Room: Bar Room and Conjure Box,

· The Theatre @ Innovation Square,

· Writers & Books.

IN-HOUSE PROGRAMMING VENUES:

· Garth Fagan Dance

· George Eastman Museum

· Rochester Contemporary Art Center (RoCo)

· Sloan Performing Arts Center at the University of Rochester

"Each venue offers a different taste of Rochester's robust arts scene. We encourage our venues to take a "signature approach" when selecting shows that reflect their organization's artistic perspectives, style, and sensibilities. Our audiences expect compelling, innovative, and world class productions. Our area venues consistently exceed those expectations," said Erica Fee, founding Festival Producer.

The Rochester Fringe's mission provides a platform for artists to share their creativity and develop their skills while also providing unparalleled public access to the arts. The Fringe strives to be diverse and inclusive, and to stimulate downtown Rochester both culturally and economically. For more information, please contact Adele Fico, Interim Publicist at (585) 402-3947.