Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

Low Key Chamber Concert #29 'Guitars & Poems' Comes to Greenwich House in December

The performance is on December 20th at 7pm.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

POPULAR

First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Blackfriars Photo 1 First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Blackfriars Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Syracuse City Ballet Dancers Let Go After Going on Strike; Executive Director Responds Photo 2 Syracuse City Ballet Dancers Let Go After Going on Strike; Executive Director Responds
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 3 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW

Low Key Chamber Concert #29 'Guitars & Poems' Comes to Greenwich House in December

On December 20th at 7pm, Composers Concordance presents Low Key Chamber Concert #29: 'Guitars & Poems'. The program combines chamber music for guitar with poetry performed by the poets themselves. Guest composer/pianist Mark Kostabi will also join the event in the performance of his compositions, as well as Gene Pritsker's 'He Did It Steinway II', with words by Robert C. Ford, written for Kostabi's birthday.

Other performers include guitarists Sean Satin, Matt Panayides, and Gene Pritsker, as well as poets Erik T. Johnson, Imelda O'Reilly, and Robert C. Ford. Featured compositions are Pritsker's 'The Lion Tamer' on poetry of Robert C. Ford, and ' Slippery Slope' based on the poetry of Erik T. Johnson.

Generations XIII will be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.

Greenwich House
46 Barrow St. NYC

TICKETS
$20 in advance
$30 at the door

Facebook
Live Stream

Composers:

Gene Pritsker, Mark Kostabi, Dan Cooper, Matt Panayides, J.S. Bach

Performers:

Sean Satin, Matt Panayides,

Gene Pritsker - guitars;

Erik T. Johnson, Imelda O'Reilly,

Robert C. Ford - poets

Mark Kostabi - piano

Dan Cooper - bass


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
Cortland Rep Downtown Announces December Holiday Events Photo
Cortland Rep Downtown Announces December Holiday Events

Cortland Repertory Theater Downtown, located at 24-26 Port Watson Street, Cortland is the place to be this holiday season. From November 30 through New Years Eve, CRT's schedule is chock-full of shows and events for all ages.

2
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY is Coming to Proctors in December Photo
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY is Coming to Proctors in December

Critically Acclaimed Broadway Production of Girl From The North Country is coming to Schenectady. Don't miss this highly anticipated show at Proctors in just two weeks.

3
THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Comes to Blackfriars Theatre in December Photo
THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Comes to Blackfriars Theatre in December

Travel back to Pemberley with Blackfriars Theatre (795 East Main Street) for The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley, running December 8th - 30th. 

4
Syracuse City Ballet Dancers Let Go After Going on Strike; Executive Director Responds Photo
Syracuse City Ballet Dancers Let Go After Going on Strike; Executive Director Responds

BroadwayWorld recently learned that, on Friday, November 10, all eight of Syracuse City Ballet's professional dancers expressed concerns about their physical and emotional wellbeing to the company's Executive Staﬀ and Board of Directors ahead of the annual performance of The Nutcracker.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a Taste of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Video
Get a Taste of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
& JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Video
& JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Video
Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
Beetlejuice in Central New York Beetlejuice
Proctor's Theatre (6/17-6/23)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Central New York SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Proctor's Theatre (5/05-5/12)
Million Dollar Quartet Christmas in Central New York Million Dollar Quartet Christmas
Capital Repertory Theatre (11/24-12/24)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Central New York SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Landmark Theatre (5/28-6/02)
Spring Awakening in Central New York Spring Awakening
Cohoes Music Hall (4/12-4/28)
Apartment 3A in Central New York Apartment 3A
Cohoes Music Hall (7/26-8/04)
The Sound Inside in Central New York The Sound Inside
Cohoes Music Hall (11/17-11/26)
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in Central New York Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Capital Repertory Theatre (7/12-8/18)
Henry Johnson: The Lost Hero in Central New York Henry Johnson: The Lost Hero
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/09-3/09)
One-Act Jamboree in Central New York One-Act Jamboree
Capital Repertory Theatre (6/06-6/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You