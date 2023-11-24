Low Key Chamber Concert #29 'Guitars & Poems' Comes to Greenwich House in December

The performance is on December 20th at 7pm.
On December 20th at 7pm, Composers Concordance presents Low Key Chamber Concert #29: 'Guitars & Poems'. The program combines chamber music for guitar with poetry performed by the poets themselves. Guest composer/pianist Mark Kostabi will also join the event in the performance of his compositions, as well as Gene Pritsker's 'He Did It Steinway II', with words by Robert C. Ford, written for Kostabi's birthday.
Other performers include guitarists Sean Satin, Matt Panayides, and Gene Pritsker, as well as poets Erik T. Johnson, Imelda O'Reilly, and Robert C. Ford. Featured compositions are Pritsker's 'The Lion Tamer' on poetry of Robert C. Ford, and ' Slippery Slope' based on the poetry of Erik T. Johnson.
Greenwich House
46 Barrow St. NYC
TICKETS
$20 in advance
$30 at the door
Composers:
Gene Pritsker, Mark Kostabi, Dan Cooper, Matt Panayides, J.S. Bach
Performers:
Sean Satin, Matt Panayides,
Gene Pritsker - guitars;
Erik T. Johnson, Imelda O'Reilly,
Robert C. Ford - poets
Mark Kostabi - piano
Dan Cooper - bass
