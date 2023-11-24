Low Key Chamber Concert #29 'Guitars & Poems' Comes to Greenwich House in December

On December 20th at 7pm, Composers Concordance presents Low Key Chamber Concert #29: 'Guitars & Poems'. The program combines chamber music for guitar with poetry performed by the poets themselves. Guest composer/pianist Mark Kostabi will also join the event in the performance of his compositions, as well as Gene Pritsker's 'He Did It Steinway II', with words by Robert C. Ford, written for Kostabi's birthday.

Other performers include guitarists Sean Satin, Matt Panayides, and Gene Pritsker, as well as poets Erik T. Johnson, Imelda O'Reilly, and Robert C. Ford. Featured compositions are Pritsker's 'The Lion Tamer' on poetry of Robert C. Ford, and ' Slippery Slope' based on the poetry of Erik T. Johnson.

Generations XIII will be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.

Greenwich House

46 Barrow St. NYC

TICKETS

$20 in advance

$30 at the door

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers:

Gene Pritsker, Mark Kostabi, Dan Cooper, Matt Panayides, J.S. Bach

Performers:

Sean Satin, Matt Panayides,

Gene Pritsker - guitars;

Erik T. Johnson, Imelda O'Reilly,

Robert C. Ford - poets

Mark Kostabi - piano

Dan Cooper - bass