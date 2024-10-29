Vertigo Theatre Presents Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE LINKS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Residing on Treaty 7 Territory and the Métis Nation of Alberta (Districts 5 and 6). Vertigo Theatre is presenting MURDER ON THE LINKS by Steven Dietz, adapted from the novel by Agatha Christie.

Hercule Poirot and his associate Hastings arrive in the French village of Merlinville-sur-Mer to the news that their newest client has been found dead - stabbed in the back with a letter opener in a freshly dug grave on a local golf course. With a list of usual (and unusual) suspects, the case takes a turn when a second, identically murdered body is discovered. A cast of six actors play over 30 roles in the Canadian Premiere of this exhilarating and spirited adaptation of Christie's classic mystery with her beloved detective Hercule Poirot!

"This play is a gift because it's a comedy, but it's also a mystery play. Agatha Christie's work endures because she's the queen of building a complicated mystery," says MURDER ON THE LINKS Director Jenna Rodgers. "We get a night of chaos with the promise of order restored, plus the real fun gets to happen in the way the story is told."

MURDER ON THE LINKS features Trevor Rueger as Hercule Poirot and Javelin Laurence as Hastings, Meg Farhall as Woman 1, Graham Percy as Man 1, Heidi Damayo as Woman 2, and Todd Houseman as Man 2.

MURDER ON THE LINKS is written by Steven Dietz. Directed by Jenna Rodgers, Set Design by Julia Kim, Costume Design by Jolane Houle, Lighting Design by Kathryn Smith, Sound Design and Composition by Tori Morrison, Voice and Dialect Coaching by Laurann Brown, Stage Management by Claire Bolton, Jennifer Yeung and Allison Weninger.

MURDER ON THE LINKS previews at Vertigo Theatre November 16 - November 20 with the official opening Thursday, November 21 at 7:30 pm. Single tickets start at $30 and are available at the Vertigo Theatre Ticket Office, by phone: 403.221.3708 or online www.vertigotheatre.com.

