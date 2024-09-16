THE WOMAN IN BLACK to be Presented at Vertigo Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vertigo Theatre will present THE WOMAN IN BLACK by Stephen Mallatratt, based on the novel by Susan Hill. Performance times are 7:30 pm Tuesdays - Saturdays, with additional matinees at 2:00 pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Arthur Kipps was a young solicitor when he was sent to a remote town in England to oversee the funeral of an elderly recluse. While there, he learns about a woman in black, who haunts the residents of the town. Years later, Kipps hires a young actor to help recount the events of that time, never expecting the haunting to move into the theatre and curse them both. Can they exorcise the ghosts of the past once and for all? Or is it too little, too late?

Vertigo Theatre's Artistic Director Jack Grinhaus says "It's certainly that time of year where fear factor theatre feels right. With Halloween around the corner, we are looking for ways to jolt the system back from the end of summer into a more chilling season. However, this play is not only, 'a journey into fear' but also expresses real truths we can relate to regarding its portrayal of grief. This classic will no doubt stay with you long after you see it, as those that experience THE WOMAN IN BLACK are never quite the same."

THE WOMAN IN BLACK features Andy Curtis as Arthur Kipps and Joe Perry as The Actor.

THE WOMAN IN BLACK is written by Stephen Mallatratt. Directed by Jamie Dunsdon, Set Design by Scott Reid, Costume Design by Hannah Fisher, Lighting Design by Narda McCarroll, Sound Design and Original Composition by Andrew Blizzard, Voice and Dialect Coaching by Laurann Brown, Stage Management by Carissa Sams, Raynah Bourne and Em Carlson.

THE WOMAN IN BLACK previews at Vertigo Theatre September 28 - October 2 with the official opening Thursday, October 3 at 7:30 pm. Single tickets start at $30 and are available at the Vertigo Theatre Ticket Office, by phone: 403.221.3708 or online www.vertigotheatre.com.

