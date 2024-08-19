THE STRATEGY OF WAR Comes to Downstage Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Downstage will present the world Premiere of The Strategy of War, a new theatrical work created and performed by Mera Reyes with direction and choreography by Javier Vilalta.

The Strategy of War is the culmination of extensive archaeological and anthropological research, aimed at gathering Aztec creational myths, restoring their original essence, and weaving them into a seamless theatrical narrative. Audiences will be transported to a world untouched by European intervention, to experience a deep sense of ritual as Reyes illuminates our shared humanity through Atzec myths and legends almost lost and rarely shared, accompanied by the rhythmic, primal pulse of live percussion. The Strategy of War runs September 19-29, 2024 in the Motel Theatre in Arts Commons.

“This is theatre without a net – there is no script, and every night will be different. It’s as if the audience is being invited to gather ‘round the fire, as generations have done for millennia,” said Artistic Director of Downstage, Clare Preuss. “Mera is a Master Storyteller, and these stories are very much in her as she carries on the oral traditions of her culture as an Indigenous Mexican artist. She is also one of the fiercest, most powerful performers we’ve ever experienced. Anyone who has felt the colonial erasure of cultural identity will find this performance particularly resonant, but truly everyone will experience a primal connection to this show.”

The fall of the Aztec Empire in 1519-1521, at the hands of Spanish troops, marked the demise of an ancient spiritual legacy. The invaders sought to eradicate Indigenous beliefs, including the sacred creational myths that formed the spiritual bedrock of Aztec society. Today, access to this cultural heritage remains limited for many Mexicans, prompting the mission to reclaim and share these magnificent stories, breathing new life into their imagery, plots, and spiritual depth.

Creator Mera Reyes, a Master Storyteller, collaborated closely with Indigenous martial artists, Mexicah oral tradition leaders, and archaeo-astronomers to curate these ancient tales during a three-month period at Emerson College (United Kingdom) in 1997. Their collective efforts resurrected myths once confined to written texts by translating them back into the oral tradition, primed for theatrical presentation.

Under the visionary direction of Javier Vilalta and the dedicated Downstage team, these myths will transcend time and space.

“At the core of this project lies a profound mission: to resurrect and celebrate the rich spiritual heritage of the Aztec civilization Empire and to be the ones who tell our own story,” said Director Javier Vilalta, who has incorporated the Aztec martial art of Xilam and live percussion into the piece. “It is incredibly exciting for me to honour my Mexican-Indigenous roots through oral storytelling and discover the possibilities of introducing tales that are as resonant today as they were centuries ago.”

“Downstage is honoured to collaborate with brilliant creators, Mera and Javier, on this truly groundbreaking piece of theatre,” said Preuss. “We are questioning form this season – starting off with a show that intertwines traditional storytelling, theatre, movement and live music. There is so much more to come, and we’re delighted to start it off with the grounding gift of The Strategy of War.”

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More