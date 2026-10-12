Review: Vertigo Theatre’s THE LODGER harbours dangerous delusions of what it means to be safe

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It is certainly fitting that Vertigo Theatre’s 50th anniversary season is kicking off with the world premier of a show inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s 1927 film of the same name. This updated version of ‘The Lodger’ is set in 1973, taking place in a single family home in a small working-class city. The ominous opening of a young woman being attacked by a stranger was so well executed, there was a palpable chill that passed through the audience. It certainly set the stage for the lingering fear and uncertainty that carried throughout the play.

Lauren Brotman and David Haysom in Vertigo Theatre's THE LODGER. Photo by Fifth Wall Media

It’s easy to look at the blatant sexism of the 1970s and scoff at the social commentary surrounding women and the violence that chases them. Even the digs directed at Officer Buffie, a new recruit to the local police force, are enough to draw outrage from any woman who has had to fight her way into a workforce that is perceived as ‘masculine’. Yet here in 2026, we have this false sense of progress and victory over these female injustices that are, in actuality, still widespread, if somewhat restrained. The true tragedy for me was to see the way the characters treated the news of these murdered women. So many comments about where they were, what they were doing, what they were wearing, how stupid they were to put themselves in such vulnerable situations, and on it went. The fact that outsiders to the city were told it was a string of murders that only affected hookers, giving many the idea that it was not as serious as they feared, and that the women had somehow done something to deserve what happened to them. These views ring true to this day, with many missing and murdered women receiving little to no attention, let alone justice, because of the way they are viewed by society and expectations of some sort of lack of decency that led to such an end. This is tough to witness on stage because it is still a problem 20+ years later.

Grace Fedorchuk in Vertigo Theatre's THE LODGER. Photo by Fifth Wall Media

The actors did a wonderful job embodying these vulnerable, despicable, and misguided individuals in ways that were often triggering but necessary. For me the show was less about “who dunnit” and more about the type of behaviour that leads to such crimes being possible in the first place. Certainly among the male characters, there is a fair bit of discrimination and condemnation that arises from perceptions of aggression and attraction which cannot be ignored in the face of such violence. The set itself, while static, was designed in such a way to allow us to hunt for clues, anticipate surprises, and follow the swell of panic that built over the course of the show. The cast and crew’s ability to build such tension and unease was incredible.

Lauren Brotman and Tyrell Crews in Vertigo Theatre's THE LODGER. Photo by Fifth Wall Media

I definitely think this show can be too emotionally taxing for anyone who has been a victim of violence against women, including domestic abuse, and verbal degradation. I do however think that this type of performance is key to starting conversations about what life is like for women and how we can all do better to provide a safe and nurturing environment for younger generations.

The Lodger runs until October 25 and will certainly provide a chilling bit of entertainment for anyone who is hoping to get their horror fix. You can find tickets online at: https://www.vertigotheatre.com/thelodger

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