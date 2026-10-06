Video: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Preview Released by Theatre Calgary

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A new behind-the-scenes preview from Theatre Calgary pulls back the curtain on its forthcoming production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, showing rehearsals, music preparation, costume work, lighting design and the construction of sets, props and puppets. The footage gives audiences an early look at the scale of the production before it opens on the Max Bell Theatre stage.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS follows Seymour Krelborn, a hapless floral shop assistant on Skid Row who discovers a mysterious plant with an appetite for human blood. As the plant, Audrey II, grows larger and more demanding, Seymour finds himself entangled in a deal that threatens everyone around him, including his co-worker and love interest Audrey.

Theatre Calgary's production is set to run September 29 through October 25, 2026 at the Max Bell Theatre, part of the Werklund Centre. The preview highlights the collaborative effort behind the show, noting the team of artists, technicians, musicians and crew members involved in bringing the production to the stage, with particular attention paid to the puppetry work required to build Audrey II.

The video frames the undertaking as a collective one, noting that it

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