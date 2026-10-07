Theatre Calgary’s LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is a show you want to Seymour of!

NEW! Calgary Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Calgary & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

So it turns out that despite the many ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ quotes, songs, and snippets that live rent-free in my brain, I had actually never seen this show! You would think between the film adaptations and many show runs, I would’ve encountered it somewhere but this performance was in fact my first, despite how very poppy-lar the show is! I think this was a great advantage because it was such a novel experience and I didn’t have any expectations of what the performances should look like. My husband had not only watched the film adaptation but had also performed in a stage adaptation in his younger days, so he had his own thoughts and opinions which I will also share.

(L to R) Tenaj Williams, Kate Blackburn, Mark Bellamy, and Gaelan Beatty in Little Shop of Horrors. Photo: Harder Lee

From the moment we took our seats in the theatre, the giant glowing sign proclaiming the show's title had already knocked my stalks off! We were treated to a very upbeat opening thanks to the three doo-wop street gals Crystal, Ronnette, and Chiffon, who are blessed with the voices of angels and really know how to drop a beet. These lovely ladies narrated our story and acted like a Greek chorus of old throughout the performance. Mr. Mushnik’s dingy flower shop in Skid Row was the main setting for our story and the crew did a fantastic job creating the full-scale shop where the action unfurls. Our three principal characters are quickly established: Mr. Mushnik, the Jewish proprietor of the shop who is a rather dishonest and stingy taskmaster, Seymour Krelborn, his awkward yet gentle, orphaned ward, and Audrey, a sweet yet clueless shop assistant who battles feelings of inadequacy. The way that each of these characters feeds into each other's lives and goals is what ultimately drives the plot and leaves us rooting for a turn in their fortunes.

(L to R) Ineza Mugisha, Michelle Yu, Jessica Jones, and Gaelan Beatty in Little Shop of Horrors. Photo: Harder Lee

The turning point in our story comes in the form of a potted plant, similar to a venus fly trap, which Seymour aptly names Audrey 2. The production did a fantastic job scaling up Audrey 2 throughout the show, from a tabletop terror, to a handheld horticultural horror, and finally a crowd-consuming, creeping catastrophe. The teamwork exhibited by both the voice actor and puppeteer of Audrey 2 was truly outstanding. The story wouldn’t be complete without a dirtbag antagonist to rally against, and the dentist, Dr. Orvin Scrivello D.D.S. was just the man for the job. I was particularly fond of the rapid changes (costume, voice, persona, and otherwise) that took place during the song ‘The Meek Shall Inherit’, it was a very clover way to cycle through Seymour’s impending success.

Tenaj Williams in Little Shop of Horrors. Photo: Harder Lee

I won’t delve too deep into the story since the various adaptations do change the plot and ending a great deal (much to my husband’s surprise). I will say that the talent displayed on stage was outstanding and that this was one of the most entertaining theatre experiences I have witnessed in Calgary. Be sure to get your tickets fast, these performances are sure to sell out, and you know what they say, you can’t grow any plants if you haven’t botany! Apologies for all the plant puns, they are not typos, just annoying jokes to put a smile on your tulips.

‘Little Shop of Horrors’ runs September 29 - October 25, 2026 at the Max Bell Theatre, purchase your tickets today at: https://www.theatrecalgary.com/shows/2026-2027-little-shop-of-horrors

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 02 Hrs 22 Min 40 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Love Theater in Calgary? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Need more Calgary Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me