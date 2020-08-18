Calgary's Community Theatre Awards Ceremony to Go Virtual

The online live stream presentation will be held of August 22 at 7:30 p.m.

The 17th annual Community Theatre Awards, or CATS, is moving online even after the 2019-2020 season was cut short, the Calgary Herald reports.

This year's CAT Awards will still be able to honor 111 nominees across the 22 award categories in the ceremony titled "What Dreams Will Come."

Read the full story and see the list of nominees HERE.

Each year Calgary-ACTS sponsors the CAT Awards - Calgary's "Community Theatre Awards" (We know CTA doesn't spell CAT, but you get the idea). This event is held towards the end of August to celebrate the previous season of Community Theatre Productions. Nominations for the CAT Awards are accepted from theatre audiences and the Calgary-ACTS Adjudication team from September to June for all eligible Community Theatre Productions in the Calgary area, produced by a Calgary-ACTS member company.

