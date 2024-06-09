2024 Betty Mitchell Award Nominees Announced - See the Full List Here!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The nominees for the Betty Awards have been announced.

The 25th annual Betty Mitchell Awards, honoring theatre in Calgary, will be held on June 24th, 2024 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

See the full list of nominees below!

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE

Meteor Shower - Theatre Calgary

A Christmas Carol - Theatre Calgary

Beautiful Man - Downstage Performance Society, Verb Theatre, and Handsome Alice Theatre

Step by Step - Stage West

Heist - Vertigo Theatre

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA

Natascha Girgis - The Dark Lady - Lunchbox Theatre and The Shakespeare Company

Norma Lewis - Selma Burke - Theatre Calgary in Association with Alberta Theatre Projects

Duval Lang - The Ballad of Georges Boivin - Lunchbox Theatre

Michelle Diaz - Kisapmata - Chromatic Theatre and Lunchbox Theatre

Joe Perry - The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde - Vertigo Theatre

OUTSTANDING PROJECTION OR VIDEO DESIGN

Beth Kates - Meteor Shower - Theatre Calgary

Scott Reid - A Christmas Carol - Theatre Calgary

​Brendan Briceland - Selma Burke - Theatre Calgary in Association with Alberta Theatre Projects

David Bengali - Beaches The Musical - Theatre Calgary

Brendan Briceland - Girl on the Train - Vertigo Theatre

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN

Kevin Lamotte - A Christmas Carol - Theatre Calgary

John Webber - The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde - Vertigo Theatre

Beth Kates - The Mousetrap - Theatre Calgary

Narda McCarroll - A Midsummer Night's Dream - The Shakespeare Company and Hit & Myth

Celeste English - Made in Italy - Theatre Calgary in Association with Alberta Theatre Projects

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Scott Reid - The Mousetrap - Theatre Calgary

Lauren Acheson - The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde - Vertigo Theatre

Douglas Paraschuk - Meteor Shower - Theatre Calgary

Scott Reid - A Christmas Carol - Theatre Calgary

Hanne Loosen - Selma Burke - Theatre Calgary in Association with Alberta Theatre Projects

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Carmen Alatorre - As You Like It - Theatre Calgary

Melissa Mitchell Boychuk - Something Rotten! The Musical - The Shakespeare Company and StoryBook Theatre

Deitra Kalyn - A Christmas Carol - Theatre Calgary

Rebecca Toon - The Dark Lady - Lunchbox Theatre and The Shakespeare Company

Ralamy Kneeshaw - The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde - Vertigo Theatre

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY

Bernado Pacheco - With Bells On - Lunchbox Theatre

Julie Orton - Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - #2B - Vertigo Theatre

Joel Schaefer - With Bells On - Lunchbox Theatre

Farren Timoteo - Made in Italy - Theatre Calgary in Association with Alberta Theatre Projects

Natascha Girgis - The Black Bonspiel of Wullie MacCrimmon - Alberta Theatre Projects

​

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL

Jessica Vosk - Beaches The Musical - Theatre Calgary

Christopher Sherwood - Something Rotten! The Musical - The Shakespeare Company and StoryBook Theatre

Kaylee Harwood - Beautiful The Carole King Musical - Stage West

Joel Schaefer - Something Rotten! The Musical - The Shakespeare Company and StoryBook Theatre

Kelli Barrett - Beaches The Musical - Theatre Calgary

​

OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

Arun Lakra - Heist - Vertigo Theatre

Maria Crooks & Caroline Russell-King - Selma Burke - Theatre Calgary in Association with Alberta Theatre Projects

Bianca Miranda - Kisapmata - Chromatic Theatre and Lunchbox Theatre

Created by the Point of View Ensemble, Scripted by Col Cseke - Most Imaginary Worlds - Quest Theatre

Joe Slabe - Buy me a Drink, Joe - Forte Musical Theatre

​

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY OR FIGHT DIRECTION

Javier Vilalta - Selma Burke - Theatre Calgary in Association with Alberta Theatre Projects

Jesse Robb - A Christmas Carol - Theatre Calgary

Jonathan Hawley Purvis - As you like it - Theatre Calgary

Greg Pember - Something Rotten! The Musical - The Shakespeare Company and StoryBook Theatre

Brianna Johnston - A Midsummer Night's Dream - The Shakespeare Company and Hit & Myth

​

OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN OR COMPOSITION

Kristin Eveleigh - The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde - Vertigo Theatre

Sallie Mae Salcedo - Kisapmata - Chromatic Theatre and Lunchbox Theatre

Allison Lynch - A Christmas Carol - Theatre Calgary

Allison Lynch - The Girl on the Train - Vertigo Theatre

Joe Slabe - Buy Me a Drink, Joe - Forte Musical Theatre ​

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA

Heather Pattengale - Selma Burke - Theatre Calgary in Association with Alberta Theatre Projects

Luigi Riscaldino - The Dark Lady - Lunchbox Theatre and The Shakespeare Company

Allison Lynch - The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde - Vertigo Theatre

Isabella Pedersen - Kisapmata - Chromatic Theatre and Lunchbox Theatre

Christian Goutsis - The Mousetrap - Theatre Calgary

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY

Camille Pavlenko - Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - #2B - Vertigo Theatre

Graham Percy - Ms Holmes & Ms Watson - #2B - Vertigo Theatre

Sheldon Elter - The Black Bonspiel of Wullie MacCrimmon - Alberta Theatre Projects

Tyrell Crews - A Midsummer Night's Dream - The Shakespeare Company and Hit & Myth

David Haysom - The Black Bonspiel of Wullie MacCrimmon - Alberta Theatre Projects

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL

Allison Lynch - Buy Me a Drink, Joe - Forte Musical Theatre

Ao Li - The Elixir of Love - Calgary Opera

Hal Kerbes - Something Rotten! The Musical - The Shakespeare Company and StoryBook Theatre

Andrew Cownden - As You Like It - Theatre Calgary

Tory Doctor - Something Rotten! The Musical - The Shakespeare Company and StoryBook Theatre

​OUTSTANDING MUSICAL DIRECTION

Katie Coleman - Beaches The Musical - Theatre Calgary

Konrad Pluta - Beautiful The Carole King Musical - Stage West

​Joe Slabe - Buy me a Drink, Joe - Forte Musical Theatre

Ethan Vasquez Taylor - Something Rotten! The Musical - The Shakespeare Company and StoryBook Theatre

Allison Lynch - A Christmas Carol - Theatre Calgary

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION

Bronwyn Steinberg - The Dark Lady - Lunchbox Theatre and The Shakespeare Company

Daryl Cloran - Made In Italy - Theatre Calgary in Association with Alberta Theatre Projects

Delicia Turner Sonnenberg - Selma Burke - Theatre Calgary in Association with Alberta Theatre Projects

Javier Vilalta - The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde - Vertigo Theatre

​OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Beaches The Musical - Theatre Calgary

Beautiful The Carole King Musical - Stage West

Buy Me a Drink, Joe - Forte Musical Theatre

Something Rotten! The Musical - The Shakespeare Company and StoryBook Theatre

The Elixir of Love - Calgary Opera

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

A Christmas Carol - Theatre Calgary

The Dark Lady - Lunchbox Theatre and The Shakespeare Company

Kisapmata - Chromatic Theatre and Lunchbox Theatre

The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde - Vertigo Theatre

Made in Italy - Theatre Calgary in Association with Alberta Theatre Projects

