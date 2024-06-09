2024 Betty Mitchell Award Nominees Announced - See the Full List Here!

The 25th annual Betty Mitchell Awards, honoring theatre in Calgary, will be held on June 24th, 2024 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.
The nominees for the Betty Awards have been announced.
The 25th annual Betty Mitchell Awards, honoring theatre in Calgary, will be held on June 24th, 2024 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.
See the full list of nominees below!
Meteor Shower - Theatre Calgary
A Christmas Carol - Theatre Calgary
Beautiful Man - Downstage Performance Society, Verb Theatre, and Handsome Alice Theatre
Step by Step - Stage West
Heist - Vertigo Theatre
Natascha Girgis - The Dark Lady - Lunchbox Theatre and The Shakespeare Company
Norma Lewis - Selma Burke - Theatre Calgary in Association with Alberta Theatre Projects
Duval Lang - The Ballad of Georges Boivin - Lunchbox Theatre
Michelle Diaz - Kisapmata - Chromatic Theatre and Lunchbox Theatre
Joe Perry - The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde - Vertigo Theatre
Beth Kates - Meteor Shower - Theatre Calgary
Scott Reid - A Christmas Carol - Theatre Calgary
Brendan Briceland - Selma Burke - Theatre Calgary in Association with Alberta Theatre Projects
David Bengali - Beaches The Musical - Theatre Calgary
Brendan Briceland - Girl on the Train - Vertigo Theatre
Kevin Lamotte - A Christmas Carol - Theatre Calgary
John Webber - The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde - Vertigo Theatre
Beth Kates - The Mousetrap - Theatre Calgary
Narda McCarroll - A Midsummer Night's Dream - The Shakespeare Company and Hit & Myth
Celeste English - Made in Italy - Theatre Calgary in Association with Alberta Theatre Projects
Scott Reid - The Mousetrap - Theatre Calgary
Lauren Acheson - The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde - Vertigo Theatre
Douglas Paraschuk - Meteor Shower - Theatre Calgary
Scott Reid - A Christmas Carol - Theatre Calgary
Hanne Loosen - Selma Burke - Theatre Calgary in Association with Alberta Theatre Projects
Carmen Alatorre - As You Like It - Theatre Calgary
Melissa Mitchell Boychuk - Something Rotten! The Musical - The Shakespeare Company and StoryBook Theatre
Deitra Kalyn - A Christmas Carol - Theatre Calgary
Rebecca Toon - The Dark Lady - Lunchbox Theatre and The Shakespeare Company
Ralamy Kneeshaw - The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde - Vertigo Theatre
Bernado Pacheco - With Bells On - Lunchbox Theatre
Julie Orton - Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - #2B - Vertigo Theatre
Joel Schaefer - With Bells On - Lunchbox Theatre
Farren Timoteo - Made in Italy - Theatre Calgary in Association with Alberta Theatre Projects
Natascha Girgis - The Black Bonspiel of Wullie MacCrimmon - Alberta Theatre Projects
Jessica Vosk - Beaches The Musical - Theatre Calgary
Christopher Sherwood - Something Rotten! The Musical - The Shakespeare Company and StoryBook Theatre
Kaylee Harwood - Beautiful The Carole King Musical - Stage West
Joel Schaefer - Something Rotten! The Musical - The Shakespeare Company and StoryBook Theatre
Kelli Barrett - Beaches The Musical - Theatre Calgary
Arun Lakra - Heist - Vertigo Theatre
Maria Crooks & Caroline Russell-King - Selma Burke - Theatre Calgary in Association with Alberta Theatre Projects
Bianca Miranda - Kisapmata - Chromatic Theatre and Lunchbox Theatre
Created by the Point of View Ensemble, Scripted by Col Cseke - Most Imaginary Worlds - Quest Theatre
Joe Slabe - Buy me a Drink, Joe - Forte Musical Theatre
Javier Vilalta - Selma Burke - Theatre Calgary in Association with Alberta Theatre Projects
Jesse Robb - A Christmas Carol - Theatre Calgary
Jonathan Hawley Purvis - As you like it - Theatre Calgary
Greg Pember - Something Rotten! The Musical - The Shakespeare Company and StoryBook Theatre
Brianna Johnston - A Midsummer Night's Dream - The Shakespeare Company and Hit & Myth
Kristin Eveleigh - The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde - Vertigo Theatre
Sallie Mae Salcedo - Kisapmata - Chromatic Theatre and Lunchbox Theatre
Allison Lynch - A Christmas Carol - Theatre Calgary
Allison Lynch - The Girl on the Train - Vertigo Theatre
Joe Slabe - Buy Me a Drink, Joe - Forte Musical Theatre
Heather Pattengale - Selma Burke - Theatre Calgary in Association with Alberta Theatre Projects
Luigi Riscaldino - The Dark Lady - Lunchbox Theatre and The Shakespeare Company
Allison Lynch - The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde - Vertigo Theatre
Isabella Pedersen - Kisapmata - Chromatic Theatre and Lunchbox Theatre
Christian Goutsis - The Mousetrap - Theatre Calgary
Camille Pavlenko - Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - #2B - Vertigo Theatre
Graham Percy - Ms Holmes & Ms Watson - #2B - Vertigo Theatre
Sheldon Elter - The Black Bonspiel of Wullie MacCrimmon - Alberta Theatre Projects
Tyrell Crews - A Midsummer Night's Dream - The Shakespeare Company and Hit & Myth
David Haysom - The Black Bonspiel of Wullie MacCrimmon - Alberta Theatre Projects
Allison Lynch - Buy Me a Drink, Joe - Forte Musical Theatre
Ao Li - The Elixir of Love - Calgary Opera
Hal Kerbes - Something Rotten! The Musical - The Shakespeare Company and StoryBook Theatre
Andrew Cownden - As You Like It - Theatre Calgary
Tory Doctor - Something Rotten! The Musical - The Shakespeare Company and StoryBook Theatre
Katie Coleman - Beaches The Musical - Theatre Calgary
Konrad Pluta - Beautiful The Carole King Musical - Stage West
Joe Slabe - Buy me a Drink, Joe - Forte Musical Theatre
Ethan Vasquez Taylor - Something Rotten! The Musical - The Shakespeare Company and StoryBook Theatre
Allison Lynch - A Christmas Carol - Theatre Calgary
Bronwyn Steinberg - The Dark Lady - Lunchbox Theatre and The Shakespeare Company
Daryl Cloran - Made In Italy - Theatre Calgary in Association with Alberta Theatre Projects
Delicia Turner Sonnenberg - Selma Burke - Theatre Calgary in Association with Alberta Theatre Projects
Javier Vilalta - The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde - Vertigo Theatre
Beaches The Musical - Theatre Calgary
Beautiful The Carole King Musical - Stage West
Buy Me a Drink, Joe - Forte Musical Theatre
Something Rotten! The Musical - The Shakespeare Company and StoryBook Theatre
The Elixir of Love - Calgary Opera
A Christmas Carol - Theatre Calgary
The Dark Lady - Lunchbox Theatre and The Shakespeare Company
Kisapmata - Chromatic Theatre and Lunchbox Theatre
The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde - Vertigo Theatre
Made in Italy - Theatre Calgary in Association with Alberta Theatre Projects
Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
Videos