Handsome Alice Theatre Announces 2024/2025 Season 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Handsome Alice Theatre has announced their 2024/2025 Season of productions, opening with a Tarragon Theatre and Verb Theatre co-production of Our Fathers, Lovers, Sons and Little Brothers, written and performed by Makambe K. Simamba, who was most recently in Calgary for her performance of Makambe Speaks at Ghost River Theatre.

“We are so proud to present Makambe's incredible show with Tarragon and Verb Theatre. It is sure to captivate and inspire audiences. This powerful performance is an absolute must see,” said Meg Farhall, Artistic Producer of Handsome Alice Theatre.

“Our work is centred around and devoted to unleashing women's voices through theatre works that are inclusive, curious, and rebellious, and this season is that and more. We are also excited to work with Maya Lewandowsky this Fall on a unique workshop, while continuing to foster other local artists and their work. We have a few more things we'll be announcing and adding in the months to come, so stay tuned for that,” added Farhall.

THE HANDSOME ALICE THEATRE 2024/2025 SEASON

Our Fathers, Lovers, Sons and Little Brothers

Written and Performed by Makambe K. Simamba

September 13 - 28, 2024

Big Secret Theatre in Arts Commons

A co-production with Tarragon Theatre and Verb Theatre - Based on the world premiere production produced by b current.

Slimm, a seventeen-year-old Black boy in a hoodie suddenly finds himself in the first moments of his afterlife. He calls out for God. God does not respond. What happens next is a sacred journey through the unknown, as Slimm grapples with the truth of the life he lived and the death he didn't choose.

Our Fathers, Sons, Lovers and Little Brothers is a protest for all Black life beyond headlines and hashtags, a prayer for all families left behind, and a promise to the community that all Black lives matter.

Written and Performed by Makambe K SimambaDirector - Donna-Michelle St. BernardSet and Video Design - Trevor SchwellnusLighting Design - Andrea LundySound Design - Diana ReyesOriginal Music Composition - Maddie BautistaStage Manager - Sandi BeckerTouring Technical Director - Amber HoodArtistic Consultant - Daniel Jelani Ellis

Workshop: Body Speech and Mind

Developed by Maya Lewandowsky

October 2024

Free your natural voice is a singing and vocal training methodology, as taught and developed by Maya Lewandowsky. This holistic approach uses the body as an instrument of breathing and consciousness, ultimately reshaping your voice and allowing it to find its most natural, fluid and powerful form.

This workshop invites artists to explore their entire spectrum of voice in this unique workshop based on the Free Your Natural Voice methodology.

Two Moons: A Folk Lullaby

Created and Performed by Singer-Songwriter Sonia Deleo

Spring 2025

Two Moons: A Folk Lullaby is a poignant and intimate one woman play that delves into the depths of Calgary singer-songwriter Sonia Deleo's journey through reproductive rights. Through soulful music and heartfelt storytelling, Sonia shares her emotional yet catchy and hopeful account with the audience, inviting them to connect with her on a deeply personal level.

This creative and evocative performance is a testament to the power of music and storytelling in navigating complex and emotional experiences. Join us for an unforgettable production of reflection, healing, and connection as we are swept away by the beauty and vulnerability of Two Moons: A Folk Lullaby.

Exact dates and more details on Body Speech and Mind and Two Moons: A Folk Lullaby will be available soon. For more information and tickets, please visit https://handsomealice.com/

ABOUT HANDSOME ALICE THEATRE

Since 2005, Handsome Alice Theatre has been devoted to amplifying women, non-binary and trans voices through theatre works that are inclusive, curious, and rebellious. The company has produced over twenty productions from the classic and contemporary canons, to premieres of new Canadian works. With artistic excellence leading their core values, artists associated with Handsome Alice Theatre productions have garnered two Betty Mitchell Awards, twenty Betty Mitchell Award nominations, and five Critics Choice Award nominations.

https://handsomealice.com/

ABOUT TARRAGON THEATRE

Tarragon Theatre is a creation and playwrights' theatre. We seek to create theatre that investigates artistic form, which may incorporate non-traditional practices and methods of storytelling, and may integrate other disciplines such as movement, music or non-text based performance – all toward creating enriching and provocative theatre experiences for the artist and audience. https://tarragontheatre.com/about/

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.