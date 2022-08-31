Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Zuri Washington, Stacy Citron & More to Lead BAD INFLUENCE Concert At Club Cumming

Bad Influence pulls inspiration from The Bachelor and Real Housewives franchises and feels like a contemporary pop Little Shop of Horrors.

Aug. 31, 2022  

Zuri Washington, Stacy Citron & More to Lead BAD INFLUENCE Concert At Club Cumming

Zuri Washington, Stacy Citron and others will lead a concert of a new original musical at Club Cumming on September 11th, 2022 at 8pm.

Bad Influence pulls inspiration from The Bachelor and Real Housewives franchises and feels like a contemporary pop Little Shop of Horrors. We follow Jamie (fundamentally opposed to lying and social media) as she navigates a world where those two things are exalted. Bad Influence asks - what if murder got you a sh*t-load of followers?

Colby Lapolla (music & lyrics) describes the sound of Bad Influence: "Bad Influence sounds like all your faves from the WeHo Pride lineup got together to make the bubblegum synth banger bash of your dreams. Drawing inspiration from artists like Kim Petras, Slayyyter, MUNA, and Carly Rae Jepsen, with powerful vocals and catchy hooks, you've never heard a show quite like this."

Los Angeles pop artist and producer Colby Lapolla makes ctrl+alt+pop, drawing inspiration from a wide variety of artists and sounds to create something that's exciting to her ear. Not only is Colby churning out singles for her artist project, she's also writing and producing for a wide variety of up and coming artists, in addition to music for TV and film placements. In late 2021, her synch project (girl fieri) landed a spot on the season premiere of Netflix's Selling Sunset, and was subsequently signed to RISER, licensing powerhouse Safari Riot's label. Her self-titled project's sophomore single, "Hold the Line," spent a full two months on Spotify's Fresh Finds: Pop playlist, and tracks she's worked on have amassed well over a million streams.

Sarah Caroline Billings (book) has lived and performed in NYC since 2016. She is a founding member of Fight Club (a writer's group for women in theater and film in NYC) and was a new work literary manager for Orlando Shakespeare Theater. Her first play The Mouse: A Callback was a finalist in the NYC Chain Theater's 2020 Playwriting Lab and has had several readings in NYC. Kallen Prosterman and SC's play Disarming Girls was workshopped in 2021 at Belmont University. She was mentored by Jenny Rachel Weiner through Statera Arts.

Colby and SC both graduated from Belmont University, where SC received a BFA in Musical Theatre, and Colby received a BM in Vocal Performance.

Cast also includes Amanda Jarufe, Annie Grossman, Meg Stefanowicz, Gina Ward, Casey Gilbert, Caitlin Doak and Jon Fierros.

Reserve your free ticket at this link or just show up to Club Cumming on September 11th, 2022 at 8pm.

Bad Influence asks - what if murder got you a sh*t-load of followers?
