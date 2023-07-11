Zora Rasmussen and David Mills Extend Pangea Residencies Into The Fall

Two intrepid creative adventurers have announced extensions of their hit runs at Pangea this fall. The actor-singer Zora Rasmussen, who made a splash at Pangea last June before starting a residency in September '22, just returned this month and will orbit monthly beginning in September… Her dates are Thur Sept 21, Fri Oct 20, Thur Nov 16, and Thur Dec 14, all at 7pm.

The singer-comedian David Mills, who started his current residency in April (last show in current run is this week, Thur July 13 at 9:30pm), extends “glamour + despair,” his trenchantly funny romp through the boneyard of contemporary culture on four Fridays Sept 15, 22, Oct 6 and 13, all at 9:30pm Gerry Geddes, in BistroAward.com, just called it “a remarkable show that demands to be seen!”

Tickets for David Mills are now on sale at www.pangeanyc.com For Zora Rasmussen head to www.pangeanyc.com The East Village supper club -- a vital incubator for new work crossing boundaries between theatre, music and elsewhere -- is located at 178 Second Avenue (between 11th & 12th Streets). 212-995-0900.

Zora has been building a following of prominent scene makers and celebrities from across the City since enlisting pianist Bette Sussman (Whitney Houston, Bette Midler and Christine Ebersole) and bassist Zev Katz to help her create a club act that shows off her incandescent personality and volcanic talent as a singer and entertainer. With a resume that includes such Broadway debacles as “Teaneck Tanzi: The Venus Flytrap” (yes she wrestled Andy Kaufman and Debbie Harry) and a nanosecond run on One Life to Live in which she died in a fire, Zora was a night-blooming cabaret cereus (Reno Sweeney for a time) in the last century.

Now Zora is making a new mark with a veritable salmagundi of songs, laughs and spritzes of joy the NY Times calls “cooly eclectic.” Her songs span Nick Drake and the Eurythmics, all the way to Kurt Weill, Laura Nyro and Quincy Jones… “Zora Rasmussen” is presented by Kevin Malony's TWEED Theaterworks

Planting a flag on our scorched earth, Mills is an old-school blend of singer-comedian with an intriguing actor resume (Talent produced and starring Emma D'arcy, “Florence Foster Jenkins” and the upcoming “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”). An American ex-pat in London for two decades where he became a comedy headliner, Mills has now returned to the States (and is an ex-ex-pat) – perhaps stateless. Stephen Mosher of Broadway World declared Mills' previous Pangea engagement, “One of the most flawlessly constructed nights of comedy one is likely to see.”

When asked why he has redirected, Mills (now in his 5th encore engagement at Pangea), ruefully states: “The UK is literally sinking into the ocean from self-inflicted wounds like Brexit, Boris and austerity. I decided to jump to the US, a slightly less doomed life raft but one quickly taking on water. I figured if it's the apocalypse, I'd rather watch it on the big screen than streaming it on my laptop.”