Zachary Noah Piser and Adam Rothenberg Livestream Broadway Songbook Concert

Broadway's Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked, Barrow Street's Sweeney Todd) and Adam Rothenberg (Company, Miss Saigon) will team up at Buffalo's Premier Cabaret to present an evening of songs from Broadway's greatest shows. The concert will stream live to ticket holders worldwide on November 12 at 7:30pm, and is co-produced by Starring Buffalo and MusicalFare Theatre. Buffalo rising star Karen Harty will open for Piser and Rothenberg, and the evening will also feature the debut of young artist Talia Mobley, who will perform during the intermission.

Starring Buffalo artistic director Drew Fornarola said "even during a pandemic, we are thrilled to be able to continue to bring Broadway's top artists to Buffalo, and to foster collaboration between the Buffalo and Broadway theatrical communities. We're also excited for the chance to deepen our relationship with MusicalFare Theatre, a company we have always admired and respected."

Tickets for the show are available to audiences worldwide at www.starringbuffalo.org and www.musicalfare.com . A link to the event will be emailed to ticketholders at 6pm the day of the performance, and the recording will be available through Monday November 30th for on demand viewing.

Bios:

Zachary Noah Piser is currently the Evan Hansen alternate on Broadway, after originating DEAR EVAN HANSEN's premiere international production in Toronto. Broadway: WICKED (Boq), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (Evan). Off-Broadway: Barrow Street Theatre's West End transfer of SWEENEY TODD (Tobias), MAD LIBS LIVE!. Favorite Regional: THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL (The Old Globe, world premiere), GODSPELL (Marriott Theatre). Zach has also performed at various venues throughout the New York metropolitan area including MetLife Stadium, Lincoln Center, 92Y, Merkin Concert Hall, Symphony Space, Feinstein's/54 Below, Green Room 42, Birdland, & Joe's Pub. He is a Bay Area native and a proud Northwestern grad! @zach_piser

Adam Rothenberg is a conductor, pianist, and music director based in New York City. He is currently the Assistant Conductor of the Broadway revival of COMPANY, having recently returned from the national tour of MISS SAIGON. Other theater credits include CHICAGO, MISS SAIGON (Broadway), SWEENEY TODD (Off-Broadway), and WEST SIDE STORY (Philadelphia Orchestra). As a classical pianist, he has performed at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, the Tanglewood Music Center, and Lincoln Center with the New York Philharmonic. He holds a Bachelor of Music degree from Northwestern University and a Master of Music from the Juilliard School.

Karen Harty is thrilled to be back on stage at MusicalFare. She was most recently seen here as Graziella in 2019 Curtain Up production of WEST SIDE STORY. A Buffalo native, Karen has appeared onstage at many of the local theatres, after a couple years performing in Orlando, Florida. Some recent credits include: THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY (State Rd. 21 Soloist), A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES (Nellie), and HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL (Ms. Fleming; u/s Veronica Sawyer). Many thanks to the team at MusicalFare, Drew, and to all my friends and family (especially Matthew)!

