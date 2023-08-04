Young Broadway Community Comes Together To Support Foster Youth at The Green Room 42

This Suicide Prevention Week, Broadway's youngest stars are taking a night to acknowledge the strength of some of the nation's most vulnerable youth. According to the Texas Alliance of Child and Family Services, Children in Foster Care are 4 times more likely to attempt suicide than those outside of the system. On Your Way Home will feature songs from musicals with powerful child leads as well as original music, and will be hosted by Latisha Di Venuto; a performer, writer, director, and foster care adoptee. A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to the National Foster Youth Institute, which works to give foster youth a voice for change in the child welfare system (nfyi.org).

The event will be held at The Green Room 42 on September 14th, 2023 at 7:00pm.

Featuring Performances By:

Natalia Artigas (Frozen)

Juliet Benn (Tina, Once On This Island)

Audrey Bennett (Frozen, Amelie, The Sound of Music)

Hayden Bercy (A Christmas Story)

Natalie Grace Chan (Frozen)

Victoria Hope Chan (Frozen)

Erin Choi (Frozen)

Iris Davies (The Sound of Music)

Camille De La Cruz (School of Rock)

Mariama Diop (The Lion King, Once On This Island)

Romy Fay (Leopoldstadt)

Olivia Jones (JOY, Frozen)

Ben Krieger (Finding Neverland, The Sound of Music, Pippin)

Evie Winter Lee (The Lion King)

Anika Lore Hatch (Anastasia, The Sound of Music)

Torsten Hatch

George Rosen

Jayden Theophile (The Lion King, Caroline or Change, Tina)

Music Director, Co-Producer, and Accompanist: Alex-Renee Davies (Singer/Songwriter, Vocal Coach)

Host: Latisha Di Venuto (HBO's Girls)

Director and Co-Producer: Leorah Haberfield