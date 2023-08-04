Young Broadway Community Comes Together To Support Foster Youth at The Green Room 42

The event will be held at The Green Room 42 on September 14th, 2023 at 7:00pm.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Feature: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Celebrates Five Years At Birdland Theater Photo 1 Happy Birthday To THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER
Review: Bryan Eng's Sextet Wows With 'SWINGIN' STANDARDS' at Birdland Theater Photo 2 Bryan Eng Wows Crowd With STANDARDS
Photos: Lucie Arnaz Lookin' Lively In I GOT THE JOB! at 54 Below Photo 3 Lucie Arnaz Resplendent In Show Photos
Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light Photo 4 & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble In The Solo Spot

Young Broadway Community Comes Together To Support Foster Youth at The Green Room 42

This Suicide Prevention Week, Broadway's youngest stars are taking a night to acknowledge the strength of some of the nation's most vulnerable youth. According to the Texas Alliance of Child and Family Services, Children in Foster Care are 4 times more likely to attempt suicide than those outside of the system. On Your Way Home will feature songs from musicals with powerful child leads as well as original music, and will be hosted by Latisha Di Venuto; a performer, writer, director, and foster care adoptee. A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to the National Foster Youth Institute, which works to give foster youth a voice for change in the child welfare system (nfyi.org).

The event will be held at The Green Room 42 on September 14th, 2023 at 7:00pm.

Featuring Performances By:

Natalia Artigas (Frozen)

Juliet Benn (Tina, Once On This Island)

Audrey Bennett (Frozen, Amelie, The Sound of Music)

Hayden Bercy (A Christmas Story)

Natalie Grace Chan (Frozen)

Victoria Hope Chan (Frozen)

Erin Choi (Frozen)

Iris Davies (The Sound of Music)

Camille De La Cruz (School of Rock)

Mariama Diop (The Lion King, Once On This Island)

Romy Fay (Leopoldstadt)

Olivia Jones (JOY, Frozen)

Ben Krieger (Finding Neverland, The Sound of Music, Pippin)

Evie Winter Lee (The Lion King)

Anika Lore Hatch (Anastasia, The Sound of Music)

Torsten Hatch

George Rosen

Jayden Theophile (The Lion King, Caroline or Change, Tina)

Music Director, Co-Producer, and Accompanist: Alex-Renee Davies (Singer/Songwriter, Vocal Coach)

Host: Latisha Di Venuto (HBO's Girls)

Director and Co-Producer: Leorah Haberfield



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
WOMEN DO IT BETTER Comes to 54 Below Next Month Photo
WOMEN DO IT BETTER Comes to 54 Below Next Month

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Women Do It Better on Friday, September 1, 2023. They say “behind every man is a great woman,” but we believe women deserve center stage.

2
Joe Iconis to Return to 54 Below with a Christmas Extravaganza Photo
Joe Iconis to Return to 54 Below with a Christmas Extravaganza

Get into the holiday spirit with Joe Iconis as he brings his Christmas Extravaganza to 54 Below. Don't miss this limited engagement filled with festive music and holiday cheer.

3
Joes Pub Unveils Artist Selections for the 2023-2024 Working Group Season Photo
Joe's Pub Unveils Artist Selections for the 2023-2024 Working Group Season

Get a glimpse of the upcoming 2023-2024 Working Group Season at Joe's Pub as the artist selections are announced. Discover the talented lineup of performers set to take the stage and experience a diverse range of music and entertainment.

4
Photos: Jim Carusos Cast Party Continues Weekly Talent Bash at Birdland Photo
Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Continues Weekly Talent Bash at Birdland

Following last week’s 20th Anniversary of Jim Caruso’s Cast Party, photographer Kevin Alvey was at it again, shooting a myriad of performers at this week’s edition! Host Jim Caruso and musical director Billy Stritch (with Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums) welcomed nineteen talented artists to the Birdland stage.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories Video
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW Video
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW
Watch Casey Likes Perform 'Johnny B. Goode' as 'Marty McFly' Video
Watch Casey Likes Perform 'Johnny B. Goode' as 'Marty McFly'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
ALADDIN
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
& JULIET

Recommended For You