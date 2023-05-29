YOUNGER THAN SPRINGTIME Comes to the AIP Annual Cabaret Festival

The festival takes place on June 10-11, 2023 at the Long Beach Public Library.


Artists in Partnership, Inc. will present its annual Cabaret Festival on June 10-11, 2023 at the Long Beach Public Library. This year's festival Younger Than Springtime will be honoring youth and The Great American Songbook featuring pianist/vocalist Quintin Harris and chanteuse Artemisia LeFay.

SCHEDULE

Saturday, June 10

2pm QUINTIN HARRIS TRIO plays The Great American Songbook

7:30pm ARTEMISIA LEFAY in Phantoms of the Cabaret

Sunday, June 11

2:30pm Young Stars in Concert featuring Savannah Casula, Indijhan Richard, Julia Parasram, Olivia Petrizzo, Rosabella Procario-Soler, Oscar Saltalamacchia and Tai Lyn Sandhu accompanied by Arri Simon.

All events will take place at the Long Beach Public Library in Long Beach, New York. The library is handicapped accessible, located two blocks from the LIRR station in Long Beach and is a 50-minute train ride from New York City's Penn Station.

For more information: Click Here




