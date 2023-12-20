Wrap up the holidays and ring in the New Year with Feinstein’s in Carmel

Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, IN has the perfect line up to help you wrap up the holiday season for 2023 and ring in 2024. Local performers take the stage with musical tributes and magical performances.

On Wednesday, December 20, Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael Presents: Jenn Maurer. Hailing from Carmel, Indiana, Jenn is ecstatic to return to her hometown for her solo concert debut. She owes so much of her theatrical success to the incredibly supportive community that Carmel provided her as a young artist. As a Carmel High school grad and member of the award-winning Ambassadors show choir, Jenn moved on to graduate from the BFA Music Theatre Program at Florida State University. She has lived and performed in New York City for almost a decade.

Most recently, Jenn performed in Discovering Broadway's production of the musical Hamlet alongside Tony nominated actors Adam Pascal and Jordan Donica right here in Indianapolis. She's performed all over the country on tour and in theatres regionally. Her favorite credits include the national tour of Elf where she understudied Jovie and Divorce on HBO where she was a co-star next to Sarah Jessica Parker. She is also a founding member of the High Notes all female a cappella group in NYC.

For her solo concert debut, Jenn wanted to share some of her favorite music from the past two decades. From pop hits to musical theatre classics to a few songs Carmel audiences haven't heard, Jenn's eclectic taste is sure to entertain audiences with a variety of musical interests. Show starts at 7:30 pm.

Get your tickets for this and other shows

Eleanor Wilson made her Feinstein's debut this past June as a guest artist of renowned singer/songwriter, Anthony Nunziata. She returns on Thursday, December 21, for a 7:30 pm show – An Evening with Eleanor & Friends.

Eleanor most recently was seen performing in Civic Theatre's production of REVUE. She is a junior at Noblesville High School and a member of the varsity show choir, Singers, under the direction of John Neubauer and Julianne Fowler.

She was a solo finalist at the Beach Grove Invitational with a perfect score from the judges and an undeniable crowd favorite. She's been deemed a “Powerful Vocalist” By multiple directors and educators. Eleanor's love for music comes from a deeply rooted place. As a shy child, music became an outlet where she felt her anxiety ease. Connecting to lyrics became a tool for positive distraction and self-expression. She continues to find music and song a space where she can best express herself.

She is joined by her incredibly talented, creative, hilarious and joy-filled friends, NHS Seniors, Tyler Cowan, Sean Wood and Ray Kenley.

The final show before Christmas will ‘move' you right through the holiday weekend and beyond. Don Farrell: A Sinatra Christmas Matinee on Saturday, December 23 at 2pm will be a true celebration of the season!

From the team that brought you the hit shows ALL THE WAY: A Frank Sinatra Tribute and ONE VOICE: The Music of Manilow, join Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Orchestra for enchanting tales of how such great classics that define the season came to be; songs like “I Heard the bells On Christmas Day”, “The Bells of Christmas”, “Silent Night”, “Mistletoe and Holly”, “I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm”, “Let It Snow”, “The Christmas Song”, “Jingle Bells”, “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”, and many more! This show is sure to make the tinsel glitter and the snow glisten, warming our hearts with a profound sense of goodwill to all!

Enjoy more magic this season on Thursday, December 28, at 7:30 pm, with Deception. This is a magic and mind reading show hosted by magician David Ranalli.

David creates an unforgettable evening by combining world-class sleight of hand, witty banter, and mysteries of the mind. Guests are invited into an intimate, industrial space where surprises lurk in every corner. Perfect as a date night, group event, and for the hardcore magic fan. Show is for ages 10 and older.

Ring in the New Year with REMEMBER WHEN ROCK WAS YOUNG... THE ELTON JOHN EXPERIENCE

Get ready to be transported back in time to the glory days of rock with the unforgettable tribute performance! This New Year's Eve show promises an evening filled with timeless hits and electrifying performances. You'll be on your feet, singing along to classics that made Elton John the global megastar that he is today.

Prepare to be amazed as Craig A. Meyer and the ROCKET BAND recreate Elton John's signature sound and style, bringing his music to life onstage. This is your chance to experience the magic of one of the greatest rock icons of all time.

Choose one of two shows on New Year's Eve. The first is at 7:30 pm; the second at 10:45 pm.

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.

Feinstein's is situated in the heart of Carmel City Center and adjacent to The Center for The Performing Arts. Partnering with the legendary Michael Feinstein, the live entertainment venue offers an unforgettable nightlife experience, combining performances by some of the best with exquisite dining in an elegant setting. Featuring up to five events weekly, accommodating 135 people in the main dining room and bar, including an exclusive private dining room for up to 16, this small intimate venue offers you the perfect "front row" seat no matter where you are.