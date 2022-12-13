World Premiere of HEARD IT FROM A BIRDIE A 2022 Tweet- Inspired Song Cycle Announced At 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents the unpredictable, wacky, and fun-filled world premiere of Heard It From a Birdie: a 2022 Tweet-Inspired Song Cycle! In an unforgettable celebration of the new year featuring 14 new songs by rising composers Annie Brown and Josh Neighbors, experience the ups and downs of 2022 like never before!

Featuring an all-star cast, this concert explores unexpected love, pop culture woes, and the overall struggle that has been navigating 2022 through social media. Through laughter and love, you are bound to have a joyous night as we celebrate what has ultimately kept us all going through such a crazy year- the people that surround us and the moments we are able to take from it.

Featuring the talent of Cara Rose DiPietro, Hannah Hunt, Jacob Kent, Jackson Miller, Morgan Paige, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Molly Russo, Josephine Dobson, and Oscar Williams. Music directed by James Stryska

Heard It From a Birdie plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 10, 2023 at 9:30pm. There is a $30-65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Annie Brown is an Oklahoma based creative. As a new work enthusiast, she has had both play and musical pieces produced across the country. Some other works of hers include Heard It From a Birdie: a 2022 Tweet Inspired Song Cycle, Arrivederci: The Nicholas Green Story (in development), Dear Pen Pal, as well as short works Extravagant Toast and Snapshots: a Musical In 13 Minutes. Annie is currently a student at the Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance studying Theatre with a focus on writing and directing. She loves to share unconventional perspectives of the world through her writing and directing style. She is so excited to be working on this social media inspired piece as it is allowing her to write about her favorite thing... the human experience and how we are not all that different!

Josh Neighbors is pursuing his BFA in Musical Theatre at Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance. No stranger to new work, Josh has previously been a part of the world premiere performances of; The Romantic Movement (Jordan Katz), The Bee that Declared War (Joshua Aaron Rosenberg), and The Other Part of the Picture at the Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival (Matt). He has also debuted his own pieces; Dusk through a student produced play festival sponsored by Dobbins Conservatory and Flowers which was published in the Molecule Literary Magazine. He is so thrilled to be a part of this project.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.