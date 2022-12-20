Women Of The Wings Volume V Comes to 54 Below This March

After four hit editions, this fifth volume of Women of the Wings returns to 54 Below to celebrate female musical theatre writers on March 4, 2023 to kick off Women's History Month!

It's an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre.

Created, produced, and directed by Megan Minutillo. Stay tuned for additional updates on the cast and writers - and be sure to connect with us on Instagram @womenofthewings.

Women of The Wings Volume 5 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, March 4th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.