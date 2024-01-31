Winner Of Mama's Next Big Act, LaRaisha DiEvelyn, to Perform at Don't Tell Mama

Don't Tell Mama will host/attend Journey to the Center on February 17 (8 pm), 24 (8 pm), March 2 (8 pm) & 3 (3 pm) at Don't Tell Mama, 343 W. 46th St, NYC, NY. For ticket information visit Click Here or www.LaRaishaDionne.com.

Join in for a night of sparkling fascination and contagious joy as LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne, the 2023 Mama's Next Big Act winner, takes us on an electrifying journey through their vibrant life. Daughter of O'Bryan, one of Soul Train's pioneer artists, and raised in a creative family, she's a nomadic visionary with a knack for chameleon-like transformations. Having earned their Master of Fine Arts from Wayne State University, LaRaisha is a multi-hyphenate artist, spanning Theatre, TV/Film, Voiceover, Music, and Dance. From soulful performances as Billie Holiday to rocking roles in RENT and American Idiot, she's a storytelling powerhouse. Dubbed LaRadiant for her Chekhov-inspired radiance, LaRaisha believes in the healing power of storytelling.

"Journey To The Center" is her creation, directed by David T. Loudermilk with music direction by Yasuhiko Fukuoka. The evening weaves together: life, hope, possible tears, and lots of belting into a unique tapestry of connections with the audience. Be renewed, grounded, and joyful as LaRaisha and some of her friends take you on a soul-stirring adventure. And don't forget to check out her sophomore album, "Safe in Here," available on all streaming platforms for a dose of musical magic!