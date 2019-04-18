Wadada Leo Smith Announced At The Kitchen, April 26-28

Wadada Leo Smith's Rosa Parks: Pure Love. An Oratorio of Seven Songs pays tribute to Rosa Parks for an action that, in Smith's own words, "generated a movement worldwide for liberty and justice for human beings."

Through composition, Smith expresses his philosophical and spiritual narrative about his vision of this legendary figure. Embedded in the oratorio are brief excerpts from early recordings by Smith, Anthony Braxton, Leroy Jenkins, and Steve McCall, the four musicians who made up the legendary ensemble known as the Creative Construction Company. The oratorio is concerned with Smith's ideas and meditation on the Civil Rights movement, reconnecting history to the present through lighting, photographs, and video images.

Smith is joined by: Diamond Voices, a trio including Karen Parks (vocals), Min Xiao-Fen (vocals and pipa), and Carmina Escobar (vocals); the RedKoral Quartet, including Shalini Vijayan (violin), Mona Tian (violin), Andrew McIntosh (viola), and Ashley Walters (cello); the BlueTrumpet Quartet, including Smith (trumpet), Ted Daniel (trumpet), and two additional trumpet players to be announced; the Janus Duo, with Pheeroan akLaff (drums) and Hardedge (electronics); as well as video in live performance by Jesse Gilbert and butoh dance performed by Oguri.

The performances will take place April 26-28 at The Kitchen, 512 W 19th St, New York. Tickets ($35 general / $25 members) are available online at thekitchen.org; by phone at 212.255.5793 x11; and in person at The Kitchen, Tuesdays-Saturdays, 2:00-6:00pm. The performances on April 26 and 27 are at 8pm; the performance on April 28 is at 3pm.





