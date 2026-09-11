WRITE OUT LOUD, Michael Cerveris and More Set for Upcoming 54 Below Shows

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Next week, 54 Below will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Write Out Loud, Michael Cerveris and more.

WRITE OUT LOUD: FROM CONTEST TO CONCERT VOLUME 8 – SEPTEMBER 14 AT 7PM

Write Out Loud is back for its EIGHTH installment at 54 Below! This annual celebration of new musical theatre writers is hosted by Taylor Louderman (Tony Award nominee, Mean Girls), and produced by the Write Out Loud team — Sarah Glugatch, Hannah Kloepfer, and Josh Collopy. The evening is music directed by Alex “Goldie” Golden.

This evening of new music will feature the work of our 2026 contest winners and finalists; and a full cast of New York theatre’s finest!

Featuring Maria Andreoli, Daniel Arana, Ohad Ashkenazi, Carolyn Bacon, Gabriela Carrillo, Emily Croft, Emielyn Das, Jasmine Forsberg, Sam Foti, Willow Sage Hart, Mary Kate Morrissey, Salma Qarnain, Amelia Prochaska, Nora Schell, Kay Sibal, Kuhoo Verma, and Teddy Wilson Jr..

Band includes Alex “Goldie” Golden, Alan Stevens Hewitt, Skyler Fortgang, and Chris Peters.

This year’s winners and finalists include: Harrison Lewis & Emielyn Das, David Mallamud & Janine Robledo, Madeline Sclichter, Brooke di Spirito & Caitlin Thomas, Ryan Jacobs, Meira Marom & Yael Karoly, Lynn An, Maria Andreoli & Emmalee Kidwell, Robert Poole & Jacob Fjeldheim, Ohad Ashkenazi, Carolyn Bacon, Vaheed Talebian & Faiza Alex Manaa, and Alanya Bridge.

Past Write Out Loud winners include: Joriah Kwamé, Ethan Carlson, Matt Copley, Taylor Fagins, Chloe Geller, Anna M Johnson, Natalie Myrick, Alexander Sage Oyen, Kailey Marshall, Matthew Peña, Emmet Smith, Indy Angel, Brandon Michael Lowden, Kat Siciliano, Mackenzie Szabo, Elyza Tuan, Veronica Mansour, abs wilson, Callum Shannon, Kat O’Sullivan, Delaney Guyer, Kenny Youch, Will Shishmanian, Brooke Trumm, Wren Mied, Ally Cribb, Yejune Kim, and Jose Alba Rodriguez, Freddy Hall, Amanda D’Archangelis, Sami Horneff, and Ethan Farmer.

Watch performances from Volumes 1-7 here! And listen to all Write Out Loud winning singles on Spotify (over 50 million streams). $63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS NOAH KAHAN: THE GREAT DIVIDE – SEPTEMBER 14 AT 9:30PM

Broadway’s brightest stars celebrate “Stick Season” singer-songwriter Noah Kahan in an evening of folk-pop. Known for his intimate storytelling, Noah Kahan is one of the most influential artists of the modern era, expressing universally relatable feelings of grief, love, and struggle. Get ready to hear all of your favorites off his new album The Great Divide, including “The Great Divide,” “Deny Deny Deny,” “Doors,” and many more. Featuring Broadway’s best and your favorite up-and-coming New York artists, this is one concert no Broadway or pop music fan should skip! Produced in affiliation with AfterThought Production.

Produced by Moana Poyer, Brennan Trudel, and Andi Maroney. Music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Featuring Rachel Croom, Gabrielle Driese, Michael Fabisch, Liam Fennecken, Haile Ferrier, Zach Fogel, Liam Gerard, Mia Cherise Hall, Liesie Kelly, Audrey Loverro, Andi Maroney, Cal Mitchell, Ashley Morton, SJ Nelson, Andy Norbuta, Ren Parker, Echo Deva Picone, Moana Poyer, Emma Kayden Reed, Brennan Trudel, Sophie Joan Tyler, and Oliver Whitehouse.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Noah Kahan will not appear at this performance

SOUTHERN NIGHTS, FEAT. MARY PORTER, NaTasha Yvette Williams, & MORE – SEPTEMBER 15 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here. There is nothing like some good ol’ southern charm here in The Big Apple, and with a stellar cast of New York performers with southern roots, it’s a perfect combination. Expect some standards, a little country, some Broadway, a little gospel, some jazz….and a lot of fun!

From the states of Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, and North Carolina, multi-award-winning performers will join Mary Porter in this fun-filled show.

Featuring Edmund Bagnell, Mary Porter, Macon Prickett, Seth Sikes, Richard Skipper, and Tony Award® nominee and Grammy winner NaTasha Yvette Williams.

Music directed by Mark Hartman. Produced and directed by Mary Porter. With songs made famous by southern artists like Glen Campbell, Willie Nelson, Gladys Knight, Roberta Flack, Ray Charles, Nina Simone, Charlie Daniels, Otis Redding, Janice Joplin, John Coltrane and more, Southern Nights is sure to be a crowd pleaser. $69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $107.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DEFYING SANITY VOLUME 2: BREAKING THE CANON – SEPTEMBER 15 AT 9:30PM

Back by popular demand! Come join us for a night of explosive energy as Defying Sanity returns but this time with your favorite non-musical theatre crash out songs! Join a new generation of performers as they crash out on stage.

Produced by Callie Lepselter (NYU Tisch) and assistant produced by Sadie Feingold (NYU Tisch), this is a performance you won’t want to miss.

Featuring Noah Alers-Alers, Stephanie Austin, Nick Bordoni, Courtney Burnett, Finley Carroll, Ashlyn Combs, Kennedy Eagleton, Tessa Espinola, Sienna Feldman, Broderik Finken, Sarah Gregori, Emily Harajda, Joie Lynch, Kelly MacMillan, Molly McGoldrick, Will Mosier, Emilie Richardson, Chris Scanlon, Lexie Schultz, Xandra Schultz, Jensenn Tavssberger, and Timothy Thomas.

Also joined by music director Jess Ong on piano, Thomas E. Carley on bass, and Kyle Roemer on drums. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Michael Cerveris: THE OTHER PART – SEPTEMBER 16 AT 7PM

Two time Tony® and Grammy winner Michael Cerveris (Fun Home, Sweeney Todd, Assassins) has a long and storied career as a stage and screen actor and musician. He has been widely celebrated for his vivid interpretations of other writers’ works in collaborations with a dizzying variety of artists over the years, including Stephen Sondheim, Pete Townshend, Kurt Weill, T-Bone Burnett, Jeanine Tesori and Lisa Kron, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, Elton John, and Jake Shears of Scissor Sisters. Back by popular demand after his first 54 Below show in nearly thirteen years, Cerveris will present a very rare evening focused on his own original songwriting as well as music co-written with his Loose Cattle bandmate, the remarkable New Orleans-based singer Kimberly Kaye.

Loose Cattle are inheritors of the progressive politics and compassionate humanity of folk and country truth-tellers past and present, some of whom have become friends: both Lucinda Williams and Patterson Hood guest on Someone’s Monster, their debut for the mighty Southern indie Single Lock Records. The album ably takes on these weird American times with tenderness, rigor, empathy, and guitars. The 2024 release was a hit with critics and audiences alike, spawning four singles receiving radio play across the country, finishing the year at 85 on the Americana Album Chart Top 200, and 10th in No Depression Magazine’s Year End Readers’ Poll Top 25 for 2024. $63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GOOD 4 U, BABE!: THE DISCOGRAPHY OF DAN NIGRO – SEPTEMBER 16 AT 9:30PM

Dan Nigro is the sonic architect behind a catalogue of emotionally raw, genre-fusing pop. As a songwriter and producer, he’s the force behind defining records from Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, and Conan Gray that have pushed pop into a bolder, more expressive territory. His discography is a mixture of raw lyrical confession and glittery catharsis, where vulnerability cuts straight through the mix. Join Elyssa Shenker and Mae Roth for Good 4 U, Babe! as we celebrate the emotion, drama, and sharp storytelling at the core of Nigro’s work with a powerhouse cast from Marymount Manhattan College.

Music direction by Aidan S. Wells. Featuring Allie Devaney, Erin Donovan, Zoey Hughes, Esme King Farbstein, Alexander Laconi, Tyler Grant Luff, Mae Roth, Lukas Schoellkopf, Elyssa Shenker, Rynn Stephenson, and Celesté Yelena. Dan Nigro will not appear at this performance. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY UNDRESSED WITH TOM GUTHRIE AND LANDON STOVALL: A BENEFIT FOR THE DOOR – SEPTEMBER 17 AT 7PM

Join us for a joyous, heartfelt cabaret celebrating love, identity, and the surprises beneath the surface. This evening follows Tom Guthrie, a reserved romantic shaped by a lifetime of feeling like an outsider, and Landon Stovall, a free-spirited dancer raised in a strict Southern Baptist home. Together, they share their parallel journeys of self-discovery, challenging assumptions about who they are and what love looks like. Blending humor, music, and storytelling, a portion of the proceeds from this uplifting performance will support The Door, which empowers young people ages 12–24 with free programs in education, healthcare, the arts, and housing—helping thousands of NYC youth build brighter, more secure futures. Produced by Robert Schneider.

Featuring The Dressettes: Leyla Eames, Zachary Kropp, Eric Rivas, and Darwin del Fabro! This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here. $63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NOSTALGIA BAIT: FOR THE 2000S KIDS – SEPTEMBER 17 AT 9:30PM

Ever catch yourself belting High School Musical in the shower? Still know every word to Hairspray? Emotionally attached to Next to Normal? If so, you may have been a theatre kid growing up in the 2000s…or maybe just a die-hard musical theatre fan. Either way, 54 Below’s Nostalgia Bait: For the 2000s Kids will provide the ultimate blast from the past for all! Featuring a passionate cast of young performers from across the city, this coming-of-age celebration revisits the songs that made us fall in love with musical theatre, while honoring the growing pains of life – you won’t want to miss this epic trip down memory lane!

Produced by Garan Salandy and Audrey Link. Music direction by Safin Karim. Featuring Luis Acevedo, Isabel Asher, Ami Bellings, Eliza Boland, Malia Daniels, Sienna Feldman, Rachel Garr, Rosalie Hess, Clea Lee, Dylan Leiwant, Ayla Mulock, Addie Green Peterson, Zakari Emanuel Ramos, Sasha Shetty, Justin Taylor Smith, Gianna Spironello, August Tedder, and Jenna Weisbach.

Joined by Kenji Golden on guitar, Shun Lopez on drums, Devon Meddock on trumpet, and Anna Sokolow on bass. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ute Lemper: CELEBRATING Marlene Dietrich’S 125TH BIRTHDAY – SEPTEMBER 18 & 19 AT 7PM

Join us to celebrate the 125th birthday of the iconic Marlene Dietrich with her expert interpreter Ute Lemper (Chicago) in an encore engagement following a sold out January premiere!

This show is based on a 3 hour phone call and exchange between Marlene Dietrich and Ute Lemper in 1988 in Paris, 30 years ago. After receiving the French Moliére Award for her performance in Cabaret in Paris, Ute had sent a postcard to Marlene, who had lived at 12 Avenue de Montaigne since 1979, essentially apologizing for all the media attention comparing her to Marlene Dietrich. Ute was just at the beginning of her career in theatre and music, whereas Marlene looked back on a long, fulfilled life of movies, music, incredible collaborations, love stories and stardom.

What a secret gift to hear Marlene talk about her life, her work and style, her love for the poet Rilke, her complicated relationship with Germany, her sorrow and her fascinations.

Six days before Ute’s opening night playing the part of Lola in the 1992 Blue Angel production in Berlin – the role that had made Marlene a star in 1928 – Marlene Dietrich passed away in Paris. After her glamorous funeral in La Madeleine, Marlene finally came back to Berlin to be put to rest.

In this unforgettable show, Ute tells us Marlene’s story, along with singing her fabulous songs from all the chapters of her life, from the Berlin cabaret years to her fabulous Burt Bacharach collaborations. From "Just a Gigolo" to "Blowin' In The Wind," every musical moment is not to be missed. $69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $113 premium seating (includes $13 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Marcus Goldhaber: THE PROMISE OF YOU, FEAT. Marieann Meringolo! – SEPTEMBER 18 AT 9:30PM

Captivating New York Jazz vocalist, songwriter, and co-founder of Harlem’s Jazz Speakeasy, Room 623, Marcus Goldhaber returns to 54 Below to celebrate the release of his long awaited sixth studio album, The Promise of You.

This concert will also mark the world premiere of a new song he co-wrote with his mother, Marylynn Goldhaber, which will be performed by guest vocalist and 2026 MAC Award winner for “Major Artist,” Marieann Meringolo.

Marcus is known for his signature story-driven approach to the Great American Songbook, his effortless rapport with audiences and original songs, at once modern and timeless with their emotional depth, irresistible melodies, and lyrical sophistication.

Join Marcus as he celebrates his new album for a one-night-only engagement that PEOPLE Magazine says “will have you giddy one moment, melancholy the next and loving every note!” JazzTimes calls Marcus “Terrific!” and “Wonderfully imaginative!” while Midwest Record simply states, “Marcus is as good as it gets!”

Marcus will be joined by Art Hirahara (piano), Michael O’Brien (bass), and Alvester Garnett (drums), with special guest appearances from rising star trumpeter Summer Camargo, Grammy-nominated guitarist Paul Bollenback, reed specialist Jay Rattman, and award-winning vocalist Marieann Meringolo. $47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – SEPTEMBER 19TH AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Mark T. Evans. Featuring Gabrielle Baker, Elizabeth Bedley, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Philippa Lynas, Tyler McCall, Zachary Santolaya, and more stars to be announced! $58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LITUSICAL THE MOVIE MUSICAL BY ADAM AZRIELI AND PAYTON DALY – SEPTEMBER 20 AT 7PM

Join us at 54 Below for an unforgettable evening with the original movie musical Litusical by Adam Azrieli and Payton Daly. Litusical follows Ben, a hopelessly romantic kid who stumbles upon a magical library that pulls him into classic novels like The Great Gatsby, Hamlet, and Pride & Prejudice, where characters give their own take on love through song and dance. The evening will share the film’s original songs live alongside the songs that inspired the originals, plus an exclusive screening of the official movie trailer.

Featuring performances from the film’s cast and special guest artists, this one-night-only concert celebrates the music and creative journey behind this exciting new musical.

Produced by Natalie Pace. Directed by Adam Azrieli and Payton Daly. Featuring Declan Barbosa, Olivia Bass, Caitlyn Alico Beckwith, Allie Bon, Lilah Brennan, Ila David, Max Frankel, Shannon Hoffman, Xavier Lawery, Bella McKivigan, Isavel Mendoza, Gaël Mouton-Sady, Alexandria Paxton, Echo Deva Picone, Hayden Poe, Nora Sharman, Teddy Sferrazza, Sage Sorenson, and Jenny Walker. $52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $85.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LOVE IN FULL BLOOM: A NEW SEASON OF FEELINGS-SECOND EDITION – SEPTEMBER 20 AT 9:30PM

Fall in love this fall at 54 Below with Love In Full Bloom: A New Season of Feelings-Second Edition – a joyous evening of music about love in all of its many forms. The night features a cast of NYU Tisch Drama freshmen and talent from other schools, and is produced by Natalie Becker and Eve Harper. Audiences can expect to explore all of the varying kinds of love through a mix of Broadway favorites and contemporary gems, as well as lighthearted duets and yearning ballads. For a second time around, Natalie and Eve bring together classmates and fellow young artists for a night that is intimate, joyful, and full of love. Music direction and piano by Braiden Lee.

Featuring Killian Allgeier, Madeline Ayala, Natalie Becker, Nicholas Bordoni, Brooks Finkel, Sam Garrote, Tyler Joseph Gay, Emily Harajda, Eve Harper, Bella Houston, Anisa Israel, Kevin Kirley, Jay Lazen, Echo Deva Picone, Sarah Lily Smith, Sasha Stephens, Hanako Stepper, Mary Ashton VanFossen, and Lola Zimet. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards. The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

SOUTHERN NIGHTS, FEAT. MARY PORTER, NaTasha Yvette Williams, & MORE September 15 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

BROADWAY UNDRESSED WITH TOM GUTHRIE AND LANDON STOVALL: A BENEFIT FOR THE DOOR September 17 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

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