Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York
Billy Stritch served as musical director and vocal foil during the performance.
Debbie Wileman took the stage at Birdland for an evening showcasing not only her impressions of some of the world's most celebrated singers, but the voice that is entirely her own. Check out photos from the concert below!
Wileman brought her vocal versatility and humor to the Birdland stage, earning multiple standing ovations throughout the evening. At the piano, Billy Stritch served as musical director and vocal foil, joining Wileman for a performance combining musicianship, comedy and chemistry between the two performers.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman
Billy Stritch, Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman, Billy Stritch
Jim Caruso, Debbie Wileman, Billy Stritch
Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman
Billy Stritch, Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman, Billy Stritch
Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman, Billy Stritch
Debbie Wileman, Billy Stritch
Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman
Billy Stritch, Debbie Wileman
Billy Stritch, Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman
Debbie Wileman, Richard Skipper
Debbie Wileman, Carol Shedlin
Debbie Wileman, Robert Garrison
Debbie Wileman, Natalie Douglas
Debbie Wileman, Carol J. Bufford
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
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