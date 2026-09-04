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Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York

Billy Stritch served as musical director and vocal foil during the performance.

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Debbie Wileman took the stage at Birdland for an evening showcasing not only her impressions of some of the world's most celebrated singers, but the voice that is entirely her own. Check out photos from the concert below!

Wileman brought her vocal versatility and humor to the Birdland stage, earning multiple standing ovations throughout the evening. At the piano, Billy Stritch served as musical director and vocal foil, joining Wileman for a performance combining musicianship, comedy and chemistry between the two performers.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York Image


Debbie Wileman

Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York Image


Debbie Wileman

Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York Image


Debbie Wileman

Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York Image


Debbie Wileman

Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York Image


Billy Stritch, Debbie Wileman

Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York Image


Debbie Wileman, Billy Stritch

Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York Image


Jim Caruso, Debbie Wileman, Billy Stritch

Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York Image


Debbie Wileman

Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York Image


Debbie Wileman

Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York Image


Billy Stritch

Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York Image


Billy Stritch, Debbie Wileman

Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York Image


Debbie Wileman

Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York Image


Debbie Wileman

Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York Image


Debbie Wileman

Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York Image


Debbie Wileman, Billy Stritch

Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York Image


Debbie Wileman

Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York Image


Debbie Wileman, Billy Stritch

Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York Image


Debbie Wileman, Billy Stritch

Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York Image


Debbie Wileman

Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York Image


Debbie Wileman

Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York Image


Billy Stritch, Debbie Wileman

Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York Image


Billy Stritch, Debbie Wileman

Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York Image


Debbie Wileman

Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York Image


Billy Stritch

Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York Image


Debbie Wileman, Richard Skipper

Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York Image


Debbie Wileman, Carol Shedlin

Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York Image


Debbie Wileman, Robert Garrison

Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York Image


Debbie Wileman, Natalie Douglas

Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York Image


Debbie Wileman, Carol J. Bufford


Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
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