Photos: Debbie Wileman & Billy Stritch Perform at Birdland in New York

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Debbie Wileman took the stage at Birdland for an evening showcasing not only her impressions of some of the world's most celebrated singers, but the voice that is entirely her own. Check out photos from the concert below!

Wileman brought her vocal versatility and humor to the Birdland stage, earning multiple standing ovations throughout the evening. At the piano, Billy Stritch served as musical director and vocal foil, joining Wileman for a performance combining musicianship, comedy and chemistry between the two performers.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey



Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

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