Kelly Krauter Will Bring ROSIE'S TURN to Don't Tell Mama
The darkly comedic one-woman musical, directed by Tirosh Schneider, explores ambition and the cost of Broadway dreams.
Los Angeles actor, singer, and comedian, Kelly Krauter, will make her New York City cabaret debut with her award-winning, Rosie's Turn (and the Great American Songbook Of Tortured Women). The solo musical comedy will premiere at Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street, with a three-night run, opening November 12th at 7pm. Krauter has previously appeared in NYC at Le Poisson Rouge and The Player's Theatre and was in the National Broadway Tour of Waitress. Ms. Krauter is the winner of the 2026 “New York City Pivot Award,” presented by LA Hidden Gems and The Hollywood Fringe Festival, where the show premiered earlier this year.
Kelly Krauter's “Rosie's Turn” stands in a light where few can follow. Teetering on a pinnacle between brilliant and silly, and loaded with sight gags and Broadway show tune Easter eggs, “Rosie's Turn” is not to be believed. - Los Angeles Hidden Gems
Rosie, a brash, big-dreaming farm girl turned Broadway-hopeful, amid classic performer setbacks and rejections, forms an unexpected “partnership” that propels her from subway busker to smash hit sensation. Success peaks, as Rosie finds herself spiraling (and singing) through loneliness and obscurity, with a hilariously dark and frayed grip on reality. Featuring iconic ballads from some of Broadway's most tormented female characters, this darkly comedic, one-woman jukebox musical odyssey explores ambition, invisibility, and the ultimate cost of fighting for your dreams.
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