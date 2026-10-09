Kelly Krauter Will Bring ROSIE'S TURN to Don't Tell Mama

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Los Angeles actor, singer, and comedian, Kelly Krauter, will make her New York City cabaret debut with her award-winning, Rosie's Turn (and the Great American Songbook Of Tortured Women). The solo musical comedy will premiere at Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street, with a three-night run, opening November 12th at 7pm. Krauter has previously appeared in NYC at Le Poisson Rouge and The Player's Theatre and was in the National Broadway Tour of Waitress. Ms. Krauter is the winner of the 2026 “New York City Pivot Award,” presented by LA Hidden Gems and The Hollywood Fringe Festival, where the show premiered earlier this year.

Kelly Krauter's “Rosie's Turn” stands in a light where few can follow. Teetering on a pinnacle between brilliant and silly, and loaded with sight gags and Broadway show tune Easter eggs, “Rosie's Turn” is not to be believed. - Los Angeles Hidden Gems

Rosie, a brash, big-dreaming farm girl turned Broadway-hopeful, amid classic performer setbacks and rejections, forms an unexpected “partnership” that propels her from subway busker to smash hit sensation. Success peaks, as Rosie finds herself spiraling (and singing) through loneliness and obscurity, with a hilariously dark and frayed grip on reality. Featuring iconic ballads from some of Broadway's most tormented female characters, this darkly comedic, one-woman jukebox musical odyssey explores ambition, invisibility, and the ultimate cost of fighting for your dreams.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 18 Hrs 17 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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