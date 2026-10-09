 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Kelly Krauter Will Bring ROSIE'S TURN to Don't Tell Mama

The darkly comedic one-woman musical, directed by Tirosh Schneider, explores ambition and the cost of Broadway dreams.

By:
Kelly Krauter Will Bring ROSIE'S TURN to Don't Tell Mama

Los Angeles actor, singer, and comedian, Kelly Krauter, will make her New York City cabaret debut with her award-winning, Rosie's Turn (and the Great American Songbook Of Tortured Women). The solo musical comedy will premiere at Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street, with a three-night run, opening November 12th at 7pm. Krauter has previously appeared in NYC at Le Poisson Rouge and The Player's Theatre and was in the National Broadway Tour of Waitress. Ms. Krauter is the winner of the 2026 “New York City Pivot Award,” presented by LA Hidden Gems and The Hollywood Fringe Festival, where the show premiered earlier this year.

Kelly Krauter's “Rosie's Turn” stands in a light where few can follow. Teetering on a pinnacle between brilliant and silly, and loaded with sight gags and Broadway show tune Easter eggs, “Rosie's Turn” is not to be believed. - Los Angeles Hidden Gems

Rosie, a brash, big-dreaming farm girl turned Broadway-hopeful, amid classic performer setbacks and rejections, forms an unexpected “partnership” that propels her from subway busker to smash hit sensation. Success peaks, as Rosie finds herself spiraling (and singing) through loneliness and obscurity, with a hilariously dark and frayed grip on reality. Featuring iconic ballads from some of Broadway's most tormented female characters, this darkly comedic, one-woman jukebox musical odyssey explores ambition, invisibility, and the ultimate cost of fighting for your dreams.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Don't Tell Mama
Upcoming Shows
Love or Death?
Love or Death?
4/19 - 10/10/2026
Helane Blumfield: Invisible to Invincible
Helane Blumfield: Invisible to Invincible
10/8 - 10/8/2026
Recent Articles
Interview: Deborah Zecher of BROADWAY BIBLE at Don't Tell Mama
Interview: Deborah Zecher of BROADWAY BIBLE at Don't Tell Mama
10/6/2026
Review: Linda Jackson's TEMPORARILY LOST at Don't Tell Mama Reveals New Depths
Review: Linda Jackson's TEMPORARILY LOST at Don't Tell Mama Reveals New Depths
10/4/2026

Cabaret Shows
Songs From My Childhood in Cabaret Songs From My Childhood
The Green Room 42 (10/22-10/22)
I am ME - on Purpose! in Cabaret I am ME - on Purpose!
Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/10-1/10) PHOTOS
The 37th New York Cabaret Convention in Cabaret The 37th New York Cabaret Convention
Jazz AT Lincoln Center's Rose Theater (10/13-10/15) PHOTOS
Young@Heart NYC in Cabaret Young@Heart NYC
Joe's Pub (1/24-1/24)
Pharaoh's Daughter in Cabaret Pharaoh's Daughter
Joe's Pub (11/08-11/08)
View All Shows Add a Show

Cabaret venues in New York City


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets