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Peter Calo to Perform at Don't Tell Mama

The critically-praised musician will perform at the Times Square cabaret venue with a backing band.

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Peter Calo to Perform at Don't Tell Mama

Guitarist and singer-songwriter Peter Calo will perform in concert at the Brick Room at Don't Tell Mama in New York City on November 10 at 7 p.m. He will be joined by Paul Adamy on bass and Gary Schreiner on harmonica, accordion and piano.

Located at 343 W. 46th St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, Don't Tell Mama is hosting Calo following two performances at Pangea NYC earlier in 2026.

Calo has collaborated with Carly Simon and Jimmy Webb as a songwriter and has performed or recorded with artists including Willie Nelson, Hall & Oates, Linda Eder, Andrea Bocelli, Kris Kristofferson, Liz Callaway and Marilyn Maye.

In addition to his work as a guitarist and collaborator, Calo has released several solo albums, including "Wired to the Moon" in 1998 and "Time Machine" in 2016. His original song "Elephants Never Forget" helped him become a finalist for Best Male Artist at the 2023 International Acoustic Music Awards.

Tickets for the November 10 performance are available now. General admission is $20, with a $15 rate for MAC members. A $20 per-person minimum applies and must include two drinks. The venue opens at 6:15 p.m. for food and beverage service.

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