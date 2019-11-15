WHODUNIT The Musical Comes to The Green Room 42

A holiday in the country turns deadly-and hilarious-in the concert premiere of Ed Dixon's Whodunit...The Musical. Directed by Peter Flynn (Smart Blonde, Curvy Widow), the whip-smart musical comedy with a touch of mayhem will play one night only at The Green Room 42 (Yotel NYC, 570 10th Ave. at 42nd St.) on Wednesday, November 20 at 7pm. Tickets, priced from $20, are available online at https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com.

In Whodunit...The Musical, a wealthy American spinster and her cockney maid take up residence in a country estate in the summer of 1931. The pair are joined by an odd butler who reveals that something strange has been going on. Guests arrive and a suddenly a dead body is found in the middle of the living room. And then another. When the detective shows up to investigate, things get really strange. Based on a novel by Mary Roberts Rinehart, who invented the genre, Whodunit...The Musical is "a comedy to die for."

The cast of Whodunit...The Musical stars Drama Desk Award winner Ed Dixon (Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose; Anything Goes; Mary Poppins), with Jonathan Cobrda (Frankenstein), Nick Kohn (Avenue Q), Duke Lafoon (Clinton The Musical), Liz Larsen (Beautiful, Hairspray), Charlotte Maltby (Les Miserables), and Karen Murphy (A Little Night Music, 9 to 5). Peter Flynn stages the New York premiere, with musical direction by Steve Marzullo.

Whodunit...The Musical plays The Green Room 42 (Yotel NYC, 570 10th Ave. at 42nd St.) on Wednesday, November 20 at 7pm. Tickets, priced from $20, are available online at https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You