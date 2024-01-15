WHERE ARE WE By Rae Covey Will Be Performed in Concert at Joe's Pub This Month

JOE'S PUB at The Public Theater presents Rae Covey's new song cycle, Where We Are, on January 31, 2024, featuring Claire Kwon (Almost Famous), Sarah Dacey Charles (Les Miserables), David Baida (On Your Feet), and Stefan Schallack (Noise).

Each song in Where We Are is inspired by a map collected by the Hand Drawn Map Association. Described as "hilarious, striking, and devastatingly human," Rachel (Rae) Covey's new song cycle spans the physical and psychological terrain of characters caught between Point A and Point B.

Rae Covey is a writer, composer, a member of the BMI Workshop, and a 2020 graduate of Northwestern University. Her original musicals, Noise and Painting Faye Salvez, have been developed at Tuacahn Theatre, The Tank, the New York Musical Festival (NYMF), Emerging Artists Theatre, and other incubators throughout the country. Favorite spots where her music has been performed include 54 Below, The Green Room 42, Prospect Theater, the York Theatre's New Works Series, Titchfield Festival Theatre (UK), and Brooklyn Children's Theatre (2022 & 2023 Commissions). She was one of six finalists for the 2023 Fred Ebb award! More about her work can be found at raecovey.com.

Where We Are is directed by Jess Slaght and produced by Ryan Duncan-Ayala with Associate Producer Esmé Maria Ng. The cast will be accompanied by a five-piece band helmed by Music Director, Andrea Yohe.

Where We Are by Rae Covey plays Joe's Pub, The Public Theater (425 Lafayette Street (at Astor Place) New York, NY 10003), on January 31, 2024. Doors Open at 6PM, Concert begins at 7PM. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub.