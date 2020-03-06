Virginia Wing to Make Feinstein's/54 Below Debut With HEART OF THE CITY

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club presents HEART OF THE CITY, the songs of mother/daughter writing team Kristen and Luanne Rosenfeld on March 30.

Virginia Wing makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut at 82. From her performance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in the 60's to her upcoming role in Three Sisters at New York Theatre Workshop, Virginia has performed on film, television, and stage for more than 50 years. She will join a cast of Broadway actors that includes Cicily Daniels (Once on this Island, The Little Mermaid); Kimberly Marable (Hadestown, The Lion King); and Leah Horowitz (Mack and Mabel, Follies) as part of Heart of the City on March 30th at 9:30 pm.

The concert will feature songs from Divided, Cardboard Castles and premier music from the Rosenfeld's newest collaboration The Top of the World.

HEART OF THE CITY plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 30th at 9:30 pm. There is a $25-35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Kristen Lee Rosenfeld

Kristen Lee Rosenfeld is a New York City based music director and composer who collaborates with her mother, LUANNE ARONEN ROSENFELD, a Seattle based playwright and lyricist. Kristen's songs have been heard at many NYC venues including Joe's Pub, Feinstein's/54 Below, the Triad, the Metropolitan Room and the Laurie Beechman. Her music direction credits include the First National Tour of the Broadway musical Spring Awakening; Band of Angels with Colman Domingo; and the recent Off-Broadway hit, Friends! The Musical Parody.





