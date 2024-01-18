Video: Grammy-Nominee Liz Callaway Guests On Harvey Brownstone Interviews

Harvey Brownstone conducts an in-depth Interview with Liz Callaway, Renowned Broadway, Concert and Recording Artist.

Liz Callaway, is a highly acclaimed singer, recording artist and actress.

She made her Broadway debut in "Merrily We Roll Along". She received a Tony Award nomination for her performance as "Lizzie" in "Baby", and for 5 years, she dazzled audiences as "Grizabella" in "CATS". She also starred in the original productions of "Miss Saigon", "The Three Musketeers" and "The Look of Love".

In addition to receiving a Drama Desk Award nomination for her performance in "The Spitfire Grill", she co-starred in the legendary "Follies in Concert" at Lincoln Center, and she's played such diverse roles as "Dot" in "Sunday in the Park with George", "Eva Peron" in "Evita", "Norma Desmond" in "Sunset Boulevard", and she starred in the European premiere of "Sondheim on Sondheim" at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

In the movies, she sang the Academy Award nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature film "Anastasia", and she's the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney's "Aladdin and the King of Thieves" AND "The Return of Jafar." You can also hear her beautiful voice in a number of other animated feature films including "Beauty and the Beast", "The Swan Princess", "Pocahontas", "Lion King 2: Simba's Pride", and "Despicable Me".

She's appeared in many TV shows, and won an Emmy Award for hosting "Ready to Go", a daily live children's program. She's released 8 solo albums, including 2 live albums with her magnificently, equally talented sister, Ann Hampton Callaway, with whom she performs regularly in concert halls and nightclubs across America.

Her latest album entitled, "To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim" has just been nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. Liz Callaway has performed in concert at some of the most prestigious venues in the world, including The Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, The Hollywood Bowl, The Théatre du Chatelet in Paris and the Gran Teatre de Licu in Barcelona.

Harvey Brownstone is a retired judge of the Ontario Court of Justice and was the first openly gay judge in Canada. He is also the bestselling author of "Tug of War: A Judge's Verdict on Separation, Custody Battles and the Bitter Realities of Family Court" and hosted "Family Matters with Justice Harvey Brownstone," a television talk show on matters involving the family justice system.

​After a distinguished legal career, Harvey was appointed a judge at the age of 38 in 1995. He has presided in family and criminal courts. He has been a trailblazer in several ways. He was the first openly gay judge in Canada. He was the first sitting judge in the world to write a national best seller and to host a TV talk show.

​Harvey has been a role model and icon in the LGBTQ community. When same-sex marriage was legalized in Canada in 2003, he was the only judge to make himself publicly available to officiate at weddings for lesbian and gay couples travelling to Toronto from all over the world to get married. In 2007, he officiated at the wedding of Edith Windsor and Thea Spyer, the American couple whose marriage triggered the 2013 United States Supreme Court decision overturning the definition of "spouse" in the federal Defense of Marriage Act.

​In February 2021, Harvey launched his online talk show "Harvey Brownstone Interviews" on his own YouTube channel. He saw this as an interesting hobby. Within several months, the show attracted hundreds of thousands - and then eventually, millions - of viewers. Because of the overwhelming success of the show, Harvey decided to retire from the judiciary on December 31, 2021 after having presided as a full-time judge for 26 1/2 years. Free from the constraints imposed upon judges regarding the expression of opinions and the endorsement of private enterprise, Harvey now happily devotes his full-time attention to hosting "Harvey Brownstone Interviews" as a regular member of the public - albeit one with a rather illustrious and unique career history.

