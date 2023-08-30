Video: First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below

The performance is on September 12, 2023 at 9:30PM.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Review: Jason Danieley Opens Up With Open-Hearted WITHOUT A SONG 54 Below Photo 2 Jason Danieley Is Never WITHOUT A SONG, Thank Goodness
CALIFORNIA DREAMS Band To Reunite For 90s DREAMS FAN FEST And Concert Photo 3 CALIFORNIA DREAMS TV Band To Reunite
SETH SIKES SINGS BARBRA STREISAND Will Encore At 54 Below On September 9th Photo 4 Seth Sikes Streisand Show Will Encore

Astrid Van Wieren (Tony Award® winning musical Come From Away) and Kempson will star in the New York premiere of the new musical The Way Back to Thursday on September 12, 2023 at 9:30PM, at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street). Check out a promo video below!

A two-person song cycle, The Way Back to Thursday, chronicles the 30-year relationship between a grandmother (Van Wieren) and her grandson (Kempson) as they negotiate issues of sexuality, aging, family relationships, and ultimately, love. Cameron (the grandson) wants to keep his special relationship with Joyce (the grandmother) as a time capsule—an unchanging part of his identity, reflective of only their past—but as time passes, their connection begins to shift. 

More than anything, The Way Back To Thursday is a musical about unconditional love that crosses generations, genders and lifetimes. 

Following its world premiere in January 2014, the piece was nominated for OUTSTANDING NEW MUSICAL at the Dora Mavor Moore Awards (Toronto). It was then presented at the 2015 at In Tune Festival (Touchstone Theatre/Arts Club) in Vancouver, Canada. 

The one-night-only event at 54 Below is music directed by Eric Fotre Leach (Come From Away) and produced by Ben Nissen (Fran Spot Productions).

Astrid Van Wieren and Rob Kempson in The Way Back to Thursday plays at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, September 12th, 2023 for one performance only - at 9:30PM. Cover charges are $30-$40 ($34.50-$45.50 with fees). Premiums are $65 ($73 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.







RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Robert Driemeyer Talks Drinks And Drama Photo
Robert Driemeyer Talks Drinks And Drama

On September 6th, Robert Driemeyer and special guest Bianca Marroquin will present a brand new type of cabaret show, one overflowing with mirth, music, and mixology.

2
Jai Rodriguez Comes to 54 Below Photo
Jai Rodriguez Comes to 54 Below

 Prepared to be swept off your feet as the multitalented Jai Rodríguez makes his 54 Below debut from October 26th- October 28th with an unforgettable cabaret performance.  Best known as Angel in RENT and his Emmy Award-winning role as the Culture Guy on the original QUEER EYE, Rodriguez returns home with his hilarious musical journey through love sex and relationships.

3
Max Crumm to Join DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 9 at 54 Below Photo
Max Crumm to Join DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 9 at 54 Below

Get ready for an unforgettable performance as Max Crumm joins the lineup of DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 9 at 54 Below. Don't miss this opportunity to catch Max Crumm's incredible talent on stage. Experience the magic of live music and be a part of an unforgettable evening at 54 Below.

4
THOSE GIRLS Sing The Broadway Encore Performance Set For This Week Photo
THOSE GIRLS Sing The Broadway Encore Performance Set For This Week

The multi-award winning vocal group THOSE GIRLS are bringing back their mix of all things Broadway, from Gilbert & Sullivan to SIX and then some, for a special encore performance at Don't Tell Mama NYC on September 21st at 7:00pm!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below Video Video: First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
THE COTTAGE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
CHICAGO

Recommended For You