Vicky Vee and Vanity Lavain & More to Perform at DRAG ME TO JOANNE'S in April

Special guests have been unveiled for the month of April for Drag Me To Joanne’s, a free speakeasy drag show hosted by Jupiter Genesis. The special guests announced are Vicky Vee and Vanity Lavain (April 3), Venus Mystique and Hannukah Lewensky (April 10), Jamie CD and Anania (April 17), and Pixel the Drag Jester and Wesley (April 24).



Now heading into the third month of performances, for the month of April, Joanne Trattoria is offering a 2-for-1 cocktail special until 8pm every Wednesday for parties of 3 or more. Additionally, if your name is Joanne (or a variation of), you will receive free Drag Me To Joanne merchandise.

Every Wednesday, the performance will begin at 5:30pm and run throughout the evening with a break between 7:00pm and 7:30pm and then will continue until 9:00pm. Reservations can be made for anytime from 5:15pm until 8:30pm.

Weekly performances began on Wednesday, February 14 with a sold-out opening night which was hosted by Jupiter Genesis.

Joanne Trattoria is the popular, cozy family-owned (by Lady Gaga’s parents, Joe and Cynthia Germanotta) restaurant, located in the Upper West Side.

Hosted by the sensational Jupiter Genesis, the show will rotate New York’s best drag artists from week to week (and yes, there will be ample Lady Gaga action). The only charge is that of your meal – no cover charge for the performance ever. Joanne Trattoria’s full Italian menu will be available during performances.

A one-of-a-kind experience, Drag Me To Joanne’s is the only free weekly speakeasy drag show on the Upper West Side. For reservations, text ‘DRAG’ to 212 721 0068, or click on the OpenTable link here.

Photo credit: Mettie Ostrowski