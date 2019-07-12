Vasthy Mompoint BringsÂ BITS, GUMMIES, FOLK AND LOVE (OR HOW I SURVIVED THE LAST YEAR OF MY LIFE) To Feinstein's/54 Below

(You need a catchy opening line/s! Something that describes the show/the feel or intention of the show before getting to the information. Draw'em in, baby)

i.e: She's spent the last year of her life between a pineapple under the sea and a small town in Indiana, but on Sunday, July 28 at 9:30pm Vasthy Mompoint makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut in Bits, Gummies, Folk, and Love (or how I survived the last year of my life); a show filled with all the stories between those told by the two-time Legacy Robe recipient.

This unmissable night, featuring music from artists including Brandi Carlie, Bobby McFerrin, Tracy Chapman, First Aid Kit, and more, will mark Mompoint's Feinstein's/54 Below debut; supported by an all-female band, and special guest stars including Tony Award nominees Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants), Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom, Spring Awakening) and Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, SpongeBob SquarePants), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Jai'len Josey (SpongeBob SquarePants), Sasha Hutchings (Hamilton, Oklahoma), Afra Hines (Hadestown), Jen Noble (King Kong), Tracee Beazer (Frozen, Something Rotten!), Jerusha Cavos (The Prom), Joey Taranto (Kinky Boots), and more to be announced!

Tickets start at $25 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. To purchase tickets, visit https://54below.com/events/vasthy-mompoint/ or call at 646-476-3551. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street, New York City.





