VIDEO: Daniel Mertzlufft, Adam Roberts and More Join Joshua Turchin's THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition Podcast celebrates the holidays as it kicks off season six today! Season six, episode 1 (which is also available on the Broadway Podcast Network: http://bpn.fm/TENS) stars Daniel Mertzlufft (Ratatouille the Musical), Adam Roberts (Broadway: Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark, Pippin, Broadway National Tour: Spiderman), Jemma Bleu Greenbaum (Regional: Matilda), Kurt Domoney (Broadway: A Chorus Line, Owner and Artistic Director of Broadway Kids Auditions) and Madeline Wittig.

Watch the episode here!

Turchin says, "I am excited to welcome so many talented guests on today's show to celebrate the holiday season and many upcoming charitable events. In addition to their amazing performances, Adam Roberts and I discuss the upcoming Holiday Hop with Dance Molinari on December 21 at 7pm with proceeds benefitting the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen. Jemma Greenbaum and Kurt Domoney talk about the upcoming Broadway Kids Auditions fundraiser for True Colors United on December 19th at 5pm and Spotlight Kidz's Lyrics for a Cause to support Malignant Hypothermia tonight at 6pm. There are a lot of exciting opportunities to see some incredibly talented performers and give back during this holiday season!"

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin-Virtual Edition is created, written and accompanied by 14 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, A Christmas Story Broadway National Tour). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV and Film performers.

Joshua Turchin (@joshuaturchin) enjoys watching late night television, but isn't allowed to stay up late because he's still a kid. His love for late-night inspired him to create "The Early Night Show" to bring a variety night of Broadway, comedy and original music to a family-friendly audience. Turchin is encouraging other performers from the Broadway, TV and Film communities to DM him on Instagram for more collaborations to help entertain everyone who may be isolated during the coronavirus outbreak.

Joshua Turchin is thrilled to work with other professional kids adults and arts workers in his virtual podcast to showcase their talents and support the entertainment industry by raising funds for The Actors Fund. Turchin says, "This is a great time for us all to stay home and create. I've been working as an accompanist for a few years now in and around NYC. The quarantine has inspired me to be creative and find a way to continue to do what I love and allow others to do the same, all while supporting the very important organization, The Actors Fund."

At now 14-years-old, Turchin is already an accomplished performer and composer. He wrote the book, music and lyrics of The Perfect Fit, a new musical about the lives and loves of musical theater adolescents which won awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Ensemble recently at Tony-Award Winning Producer Ken Davenport 's Rave Theater Festival. The Perfect Fit, the Musical: A Perfectly Distant Concert was recently live-streamed from Shubert Studios at New World Stages in NYC on November 15th to rave reviews. He recently finished the run of Forbidden Broadway : The Next Generation as the youngest cast member in the show's 38-year history, and also performed alongside Peter Gallagher and Harvey Fierstein as Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film Concert at The Hollywood Bowl. He performed around the U.S. in two Broadway National Tours, and has numerous developmental works, concerts and national voice-overs on his resume. His musical theater experience along with his naturally charismatic personality and extensive work as a professional musician and host led him to write the podcast series.



For more entertainment, follow Joshua Turchin on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/joshuaturchin, on TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@joshuaturchin?source=h5_m, Facebook http://www.twitter.com/turchindjoshua, or visit his YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/JoshuaTurchin1.