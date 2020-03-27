VIDEO: THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW â€“ Virtual Edition Out Now

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) continues with the release of the sixth episode featuring special guests Carly Gold (The Ferryman- Broadway, Fun Home- Broadway Tour), Madison Lagares (Broadway- School of Rock, Broadway- On Your Feet), Jake Heston Miller (National Tours of Love Never Dies, Freaky Friday, Radio City Music Hall NY Spectacular) and Nick Valle (Camelot Farms, Inc.).

The Early Night Show With Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) is created, written and accompanied by 13 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, National Tour of A Christmas Story). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV and Film performers.

Joshua Turchin is thrilled to work with other Broadway kids in his virtual cabaret to showcase their talents and support the entertainment industry by raising funds for The Actors Fund. Turchin says, " This is a great time for us all to stay home and create. I'm happy to use my free time to help showcase other performers and support the wonderful organization, The Actors Fund."

This episode features a virtual duet from Broadway stars Carly Gold and Madison Lagares. Carly Gold chose the song that she and Madison performed because in addition to supporting the Broadway community "the song is also in support of the many seniors around the world who will not be able to attend their school proms due to the Corona Virus pandemic. I hope this will brighten their day just a little."

Madison Lagares is excited to be a part of the virtual cabaret because it is "such an incredible way to support to our fellow actors during this difficult time. We all have a voice and different talents and it's great to be able to do something to help one another out. We really are all in this together."

Jake Heston Miller is quarantining with his family just outside of Washington DC and shares the girls' sentiments. He says, "I am happy to be able to virtually collaborate with friends and do what I love during this challenging time to help out The Actors Fund."

At 13-years-old, Turchin is already an accomplished performer and composer. He wrote the book, music and lyrics of The Perfect Fit, a new musical about the lives and loves of musical theater adolescents which won awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Ensemble recently at Tony-Award Winning Producer Ken Davenport's Rave Theater Festival. He recently finished the run of Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation as the youngest cast member in the show's 38 year history, and also performed alongside Lea Michele and Harvey Fierstein as Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film Concert at The Hollywood Bowl. He performed around the U.S. in two Broadway National Tours, and has numerous developmental works, concerts and national voice-overs on his resume. His musical theater experience along with his naturally charismatic personality and extensive work as a professional musician and host led him to write the cabaret series.

Joshua Turchin enjoys watching late night television, but isn't allowed to stay up late because he's still a kid. His love for late-night inspired him to create "The Early Night Show" to bring a variety night of Broadway, comedy and original music to a family-friendly audience. Turchin is encouraging other performers from the Broadway, TV and Film communities to DM him on Instagram for more collaborations to help entertain everyone who may be isolated during the recent virus outbreak.





