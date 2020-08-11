VIDEO: Jake Weinstein and Sarah Naughton Parody Jared and Ivanka in 'Find Something New (Give Up!)'

The video takes on the Trump Administration’s response to the unemployment crisis.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner telling millions of out of work Americans to simply "Find Something New" by logging on to their newly launched website feels pretty tone-deaf. Enter this pitch perfect response.

Jake Weinstein and Sarah Naughton of Jake and Sarah Present bring their impressions of "Javanka" from the stage (54 Below, A.R.T. Oberon) to a computer near you with their latest original song and music video, appropriately titled, "Find Something New (Give Up!)." The song is an upbeat summer bop that feels purposely glib, as Jared and Ivanka try to convince us that giving up on our dreams can be fun!

Check out the video below:

