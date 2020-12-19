VIDEO: Christine Andreas Releases Music Video For 'I Won't Be Seeing You This Christmas'

Tony Award nominated actress and chanteuse Christine Andreas has been prolific in her at-home creations during quarantine, releasing a series of videos over the last nine months, performing musical numbers with her husband, composer Maestro Martin Silvestri. Over the months the devoted offstage couple and onstage colleagues have presented videos shot at their home piano or outside in natural settings, in an effort to inspire, entertain and keep people connected and optimistic.

The latest music video to come out of camp Andreas-Silvestri is a lovely Christmas offering written by lauded songwriter David Friedman appropriately titled I WON'T BE SEEING YOU THIS CHRISTMAS - and though it sounds like it could be a comedy number, the message is a simple but powerful one about maintaining distancing and yet still staying connected through love. It's Christmas in the time of coronavirus.

See Christine's collaboration with Marty and David below, as well as all of her music videos created during quarantine. One hopes that this new tradition from the genial couple will become a regular thing, even after the theaters and clubs reopen because the inspiration and beauty they provide can reach many people in many cities, states, and countries.

Now, please enjoy the Andreas-Silvestri music video collection:

Musical Medicine # 1:

Musical Medicine # 2:

Musical Medicine # 3:

Musical Medicine # 4:

America.... You're Beautiful!