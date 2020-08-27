VIDEO: Anya Turner and Robert Grusecki Release New Music Video 'What I Miss'

This video is the latest in Turner and Grusecki's #SongsOfComfort series.

NYC Singer-Songwriters Anya Turner & Robert Grusecki invite you to "The Music Room" for a performance of their latest song "What I Miss". Inspired by Yo-Yo Ma's #SongsOfComfort, this Off-Broadway and Cabaret team has been recording a series of a dozen songs written during the pandemic. They are currently editing these songs for the #SongsOfComfort Songbook which will be published soon.

Watch below!

Anya Turner & Robert Grusecki are winners of the Bistro Award for Outstanding Songwriting and are two-time finalists for the Richard Rodgers Award. Their Off-Broadway musicals include "Greetings From Yorkville" directed by Baayork Lee at the SoHo Playhouse and "After All, a musical much ado" directed by Thommie Walsh for The York Theatre Company. Their songs are regularly featured on WFUV's Woody's Children, WFMT's Midnight Special, and PBS Canvas. Anya and Robert are the subjects of the musical documentary "Dream On, a songwriting life" directed by Bill Hopkins. Their seventh CD recording "Listen" is now available. More info at AnyaRobertMusic.com

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You