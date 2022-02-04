Tyce Green to Return to Feinstein's/54 Below With DOING THE MOST

Tyce Green will return to Feinstein's/54 Below on March 7, 2022 fresh from tour to share all new stories and songs that will make you laugh, sing, and even...RELATE! Tyce takes a good hard look at what it's like to have an existential crisis in show business! Picture it: he just turned 30 and has no dance skills... GO!

Currently on tour as Annas in the 50th anniversary production of Jesus Christ Superstar!, Tyce has appeared on ABC's "American Idol," toured with mega-hit bands Heart, Air Supply, and Berlin, and recorded a solo album with Grammy-Award winning songwriter Jim Steinman (Bat Out of Hell, Total Eclipse of the Heart, It's All Coming Back to Me). Tyce is also a runway model for "Project Runway" on Bravo and New York Fashion Week.

Tyce Green said, "I'm so excited to be performing again at Feinstein's/54 Below! This will be my first solo show back in more than five years and in that time, I have been working on a lot of material I can't wait to share."

This performance will be directed by Robbie Rozelle with music direction by Michael Ferrara and will feature guest appearances by special Broadway stars. The performance begins at 9:45 pm (ET) with doors opening at 9:00 pm (ET). Please note proof of vaccination is required. Tickets and information are available online at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. For more information about Tyce and for frequent updates about the show, visit his social media @tyce or https://www.tyceofficial.com.