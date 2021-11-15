Todd Buonopane Will Perform ALL WASHED UP at The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present Todd Buonopane in "ALL WASHED UP" on November 21st at 7:00pm.

In 2020, Todd Buonopane (Broadway's Cinderella, Chicago, Grease & Spelling Bee) taught us how to survive a quarantine by singing lady songs in his bathtub. Bathtub Theatre became an internet sensation. Well, Todd is out of the tub and onstage at Green Room 42! Singing songs and medleys of the grand dames of the Broadway stage, Todd is out to prove that he is truly ALL WASHED UP.

ALL WASHED UP comes to The Green Room 42 after a successful run in Provincetown and a sold out night at Feinstein's/54 Below. Music Direction by Kevin David Thomas (Broadway's A Little Night Music and Les Miserables).

Todd Buonopane in ALL WASHED UP plays The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue, New York, NY Inside YOTEL, Fourth Floor) on November 21st at 7pm.. There is a $29-$69 cover charge, but NO food and beverage minimum.

Tickets and information are available at: https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/TtFkJW0SIsieLd7fy8lL/1637539200000

Todd Buonopane has appeared on Broadway as Jean-Michel in Cinderella, Roger in Grease, Amos in Chicago and many characters in ...Spelling Bee. He has toured the U.S. with The Play That Goes Wrong, Godspell and Chicago (which he has also performed in Dubai, Seoul and Tokyo). Off-Broadway credits include The Butter & Egg Man, Henry & Mudge, and The New Yorkers at City Center Encores! Regionally, he has performed at the Alliance, The Old Globe, Asolo Rep, MUNY, Signature, Pasadena Playhouse, 5th Avenue, Ordway, Papermill Playhouse, Goodspeed, Maine State and Barrington. TV credits include roles on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Braindead, Grey's Anatomy, Law & Order: CI, and 30 Rock (as Weinerslav). Todd is a Councilor for Actors' Equity Association and a proud graduate of The University of Michigan. He is the creator and star of a quarantine project called #BathtubTheatre.