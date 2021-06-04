Tin Pan Alley 2 Concert Series to Celebrate Pride

Tin Pan Alley 2, a free concert series featuring new musical theatre works, will feature a panel of emerging writers on Friday, June 25th, 2021 at 7:30pm ET. The June 2021 edition will be celebrating PRIDE with new musical theatre works by Gianni Vincenzo Onori & Keurim Hur, Aaron Michael Fink, and Jonathan Keebler & Ryan Korell, and hosted by Durra Leung and Sam Rosenblatt. The streaming is free, and will stay online permanently. For more information and to RSVP, go to Tin Pan Alley 2's website.

The idea of Tin Pan Alley 2 Concert Series is from the legendary birthplace of numerous American Standards in the early 20th century. The concert series' mission is to provide a platform for emerging musical theatre writers, and free entertainment for the audience. Each 45-minute concert has a specific theme and features three emerging musical theatre writers (or songwriting teams). They will each present three pre-recorded song performance videos, and have a conversation with the hosts to share their creative process.

Guest performers include Ryan Andrews, Brooke DeRosa, Sean Doherty, Maddie Fansler, Keri René Fuller, Jarrad Green, Michael Idalski, Devin Ilaw, Pearl Sun, Jax Terry, Brynn Williams, and Daniel Youngelman.