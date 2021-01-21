Tin Pan Alley 2 Concert Series Announces 2021 Season

Tin Pan Alley 2, a bimonthly free concert series featuring new musical theatre works, continues to foster a community of emerging musical theatre writers. In 2021, there will be six virtual concerts with 22 songwriters. Each 45-minute concert will have one specific theme: "Love" in February; "International Artists" in April; "Pride" in June; "Women+ Artists" in August; "Halloween" in October; and "Holidays" in December.

Here is the 2021 cohort:

Each featured songwriter (or songwriting team) can present three pre-recorded song performance videos during their 12-minute set. The curators and hosts of Tin Pan Alley 2 Concert Series, Durra Leung and Sam Rosenblatt, will also conduct a short interview with each featured songwriter to let the audience know more about them and their creative process. Each concert is fully edited and mixed, with the goal of offering a watch party experience when the audience can easily tune in from the comfort of their own home.

The idea of Tin Pan Alley 2 Concert Series is from the legendary birthplace of numerous American standards in the early 20th century. Since the first concert in April 2019, Tin Pan Alley 2 Concert Series has been providing a platform for emerging musical theatre writers, and free entertainment for the audience. Find more information and watch previous concerts on https://www.tinpanalley2.com.