Tim Connell Reprises DREAMIN' AGAIN At Pangea, Saturday, November 27

Joining Connell is collaborator and music director, James Followell, at the piano.

Nov. 18, 2021  

Actor-singer Tim Connell returns to Pangea, on Saturday, November 27 at 7 PM with Dreamin' Again, an evening of song and story. Joining Connell is collaborator and music director, James Followell, at the piano.

Directed by Steven Petrillo, the performance includes musical numbers such as "The Remedy" by Jason Mraz, Billy Joel's "Summer in Highland Falls," "Playbill" by John Bucchino, and a unique interpretation of Cole Porter's +Anything Goes.+

Connell made his debut at Carnegie Hall in 2019 with the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Centennial Celebration of Jerome Kern, All The Things You Are. That same year he was invited to perform as part of the Mabel Mercer Foundation's 30th New York Cabaret Convention at Jazz at Lincoln Center. In November 2020, he was featured in Shades of Romance 2.0, a livestream concert for CVRep Theatre. And, in March of this year, Connell appeared in Look to the Rainbow, the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Livestream St. Patrick's Day Show.

For reservations call 212-995-0900 or visit www.pangeanyc.com.

Pangea is at 178 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10003.


