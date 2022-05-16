Thomas March's 'Poetry/Cabaret' Returns Next Month With GRAND

The Green Room 42 presents NYC's Variety Salon, "Poetry/Cabaret: GRAND" on Friday, June 10, 7:00 p.m.

Nominated for Four Broadway World Cabaret Awards, including "Best Variety Show or Recurring Series."

The June edition of Poetry/Cabaret-NYC's "Variety Salon"-celebrates the first year of Grand, the Journal of One Grand Books, founded by Editor-in-Chief Aaron Hicklin. In his topical monologue, host (and Grand Contributing Editor) Thomas March will recall his grand(iose) approach to learning the alphabet. The evening will include readings and performances from (or inspired by) the journal-featuring Hector Lionel, Jubi Arriola-Headley, Jordan Ho, Joan Larkin, Ben Rimalower, and Pavar Snipe. Throughout the night, special surprise guests will appear in a special selection of dramatic readings from A Good Mixer, a virtual cocktail party in verse, excerpts of which appeared in Issue 3, alongside cocktail paintings by Valerie Mendelson. Music Director Drew Wutke will be on keys and, as always, on point.

Tickets:

https://poetrycabaretnyc.com/GRAND

THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42