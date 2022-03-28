Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

This April! Lorna Luft and Marilyn Maye Celebrate Spring at Feinstein's/54 Below

Mar. 28, 2022  
FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW Legendary ladies in April Experience the Joy of Spring with Lorna Luft ...and celebrate Marvelous Marilyn Maye's 94th birthday with an unforgettable concert Lorna Luft: THE JOY OF SPRING MARCH 31 - APRIL 2 7:00 PM Join Lorna Luft as she celebrates the full meaning of Spring through the Great American Songbook, songs made famous by her mother and film legend, Judy Garland, as well as through personal stories from a lifetime in show business. BUY TICKETS: https://54below.com/events/lorna-luft-the-joy-of-spring/ Marilyn Maye: 94, OF COURSE THERE'S MORE! IN-PERSON: APRIL 6-9, 12-16 at 7:00PM & APRIL 10 at 8:00PM LIVESTREAM: APRIL 10 at 8:00PM ET Known for her powerhouse delivery, electric stage presence, and chatty rapport with the audience, Manhattan's Queen of Cabaret is thrilled to be returning to her home away from home to share this very special performance with her favorite audiences. BUY TICKETS: https://54below.com/events/marilyn-maye-94-of-course-theres-more/

