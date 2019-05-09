The Wright Way Announces ON THE WRIGHT TRACK: A 10 Year Anniversary Celebration

May. 9, 2019  

The Wright Way is thrilled to celebrate their 10th year anniversary at The Green Room 42! Directed by Rance Wright (CEO of The Wright Way) and Music directed by Steve Smith, On The Wright Track: A 10 Year Anniversary Celebration Of The Journey From Then To Now promises to be an altogether rambunctiously funny and touchingly poignant show that inspires, encourages hope, and lifts up the lives of so many.

Hosted by the hilarious Audrey Stanfield (UCB) and featuring such talent as Ben Laxton (The Book of Mormon), Susie Carroll (The Prom), Maggie McDowell (Kinky Boots, Disaster!), Jessica Ruetteger (Dream Big: Rudy Ruetteger Live On Broadway), Andrea Laxton (Chasing Rainbows World Premier), Meghan Glogower (Ever After Alliance Theatre), Rachael Winegar, Alie B. Gorrie, Tommy Warren, Dylan Adams, Livvie Goble, Danyel Ariana, Madison Smith, Amilia Shaw, Tambi Matich, Izzy Johnson, and Jaksyn Ann Kolb.

You won't want to miss out on what promises to be a night of fantastic performances and compelling tales! Produced by The Wright Way and Co-Produced by Tommy Wallace.

On The Wright Track will be presented on Sunday, May 26th, at 9:30pm at The Green Room 42. Tickets may be purchased at The Green Room 42's website using this link: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34878/production/1011159?performanceId=10414543



