The Work of Jessy Tomsko Will Be Featured in WOMEN OF THE WINGS Volume 5 at 54 Below

The performance is on Saturday, March 4th at 9:30pm.

Feb. 22, 2023  

The work of Jessy Tomsko will be featured in Women of The Wings Volume 5 - March 4th at 54 Below.

Jessy Tomsko (she/her) is a composer/lyricist/librettist and performer. She has been releasing original music since 2008, and has shared the stage with such artists as Dar Williams, Edwin McCain, James McCartney, and Joan Osborne. Her original musical "In Emily's Words" was selected in 2022 out of 120 shows for the īMáGen residency at Michigan State University, with director Susanna Wolk (& Juliet, Waitress) and guest actor Jonathan Christopher (Sweeney Todd, Hamilton). The show is currently a Semi-finalist for the O'Neill National Music Theater Conference as well. Another of Jessy's pieces, new musical "The Farmer" (working title), was chosen for the New Works Initiative at Montclair State University in Spring '22, during which she collaborated with director and co-bookwriter Mia Walker (Waitress, Jagged Little Pill). Additionally, Jessy's Renaissance meets folk musical "Boleyn" was presented in 2021 at TudorCon in Lancaster, PA. As a vocal director, she has worked on Sesame Street and the Apple TV show Helpsters. @jessytomsko

Women of The Wings is an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre.

Created, produced, and directed by Megan Minutillo, with music direction by Nissa Kahle.

Previously announced writers include G. Victoria Campbell, Chloe Geller, Amy Engelhardt, Hayley Goldenberg, Allyson Hernandez, Julia Sonya Koyfman, Nicky Phillips, Ariana Rose, Erin J. Riefler, Zonia Tsang. Performanes by Maryanne Burr, Jordan Eagle, Dimitri Joseph Möise (Titanique), Carissa Navarra, Sam Primack (Dear Evan Hansen), Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, and Becca Suskauer (Pretty Woman National Tour). Stay tuned for additional updates on the cast and writers - and be sure to connect with us on Instagram @womenofthewings.

Women of The Wings Volume 5 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Saturday, March 4th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Use the code WOTW5 for $5 off main dining room and bar rail seats. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.




