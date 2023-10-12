The Sebastians And Yale Voxtet Perform Charpentier Pastoral Chamber Opera Next Month

On Click Here, New York-based early music ensemble the Sebastians teams up with the esteemed Yale Voxtet to present Voices of Versailles, a program of French baroque vocal repertoire. Marking the first partnership between the two ensembles, the elegantly luxurious concert centers around Charpentier's rarely-performed La Couronne de fleurs, H. 486 for eight voices and chamber ensemble. Set to a pastoral text by Molière, the work celebrates Louis XIV's recent military victories and depicts shepherds celebrating the end of wartime.

The program also includes a petit motet and an opera overture by Lully, the favorite composer of King Louis XIV. Lully held a monopoly over the performance of chamber operas in the late 17th century, which meant many of his contemporaries didn't compose in the genre. However, due to protection by Charpentier's patrons, performances of his works by specific musicians were occasionally permitted. Charpentier was Lully's strongest potential rival, and Lully never missed an opportunity to exert his power. Also on the program is Jacquet de La Guerre's Trio Sonata no. 1 in G minor. From a young age, Jacquet de La Guerre's incredible musical gifts were recognized at court and she enjoyed the royal patronage of Louis XIV. She was the first woman in France to compose an opera, and her peers considered her among the top ranks of composers, surpassed only by Lully. Though chamber music represents only a small part of her output, her trio sonatas are distinguished by their elegant dialogue among the instruments, sophisticated movement structures, and suave musical lines.



Artistic Director Jeffrey Grossman, who teaches at Yale Institute of Sacred Music, has worked with members of the Yale Voxtet since the beginning of the semester on aspects of historical performance practice. “It's so rewarding to dive into the French style with young singers specializing in early music,” Grossman says. “French music is in many ways the most complicated—textual nuance, complex ornamentation, the gentle swing of notes inégales, and particularly delicious harmonies. French style was such a strong element of Henry Purcell's music, as well, that we decided to include one of his odes, to demonstrate the influence of the trendy Versailles court across the Channel.”

Yale Voxtet members Juliet Papadopoulos and Ellen Robertson (soprano), Sandy Sharis and Veronica Roan (mezzo-soprano), Michaël Hudetz and Trevor Scott (tenor), and Peter Schertz and Fredy Bonilla (baritone) join Sebastians members Margaret Owens and Geoffrey Burgess (oboe and recorder), Daniel Lee and Nicholas DiEugenio (violin), Jessica Troy (viola), Ezra Seltzer (cello), Nathaniel Chase (violone), Charles Weaver (theorbo), and Artistic Director Jeffrey Grossman (harpsichord) for this special collaboration.

The Sebastians' season continues with The Four Seasons on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 5PM at Good Shepherd-Faith Presbyterian Church when violin soloists Nicholas DiEugenio, Daniel Lee, Isabelle Seula Lee, and Beth Wenstrom bring Vivaldi's beloved concerti to life. Contemporary photography evoking the seasons will be on display at the performance.